Loveholidays just launched a huge sale for 2026 breaks – here's a travel editor’s favourite hotels from it

Black Friday might be long gone, but it’s not too late to secure yourself a 2026 holiday on sale. Why, I hear you ask? Because online travel agent Loveholidays has launched its New Year sale early, with deals on holidays throughout 2026. Think resorts in Rhodes, skyscrapers in Dubai, beachfront hotels in the Canary Islands and even city breaks across the pond in the likes of New York and Las Vegas.

You have the flexibility to secure a holiday for next year with deposits starting from just £19 per person and convenient pay-monthly plans. In short, you can lock it in now before the Christmas madness and worry about the finer details next year. You can also challenge the brand on its price promise, through which it offers to beat any deal on the same holiday if you find it cheaper elsewhere.

As Creative Content Writer at HELLO!, I write about must-visit hotels across the globe on a weekly basis. So, I guess you could say I have a strong nose for a good hotel – plus the ability to decipher which ones will give you bang for your buck.

These are my top hotels to visit in 2026 from the Loveholidays sale…

Crete might just be my favourite of all the Greek islands – and next on my hit list when I visit is the five-star Akasha. It’s a high-end boutique hotel that features lots of light wood and azure accents.

The architecture is sleek and contemporary, with many rooms featuring private outdoor hot tubs or plunge pools on the balconies. As beautiful as the rest of the island is, I probably won’t want to leave the resort.

This hotel feels straight out of The Flintstones. It is designed to look like a mountain of stone and rock – and as such, there are no traditional hotel corridors. Instead, you walk through dimly lit, cave-like passages.

Every room (or cave, should I say) features rock-textured walls, wooden accents and furniture carved to look like stone. It’s visually quirky, actually fun and adult-only… my kind of place.

The vibe of the Paramount in New York City is a mix of theatrical glamour and traditional ‘boutique’ energy, just a stone’s throw away from the iconic Times Square.

Think of it as a base camp for exploring the Big Apple. And in my opinion, the central location makes it perfect for first time visitors to the city as you’ll be right in the middle of the action.

I’m staying at this hotel in Dubai in spring and I cannot wait. It’s swanky, in a prime position on the Palm and has uber-modern rooms.

The vibe is like Scandinavian simplicity had a baby with Dubai luxury: lots of light wood, floor-to-ceiling windows and neutral tones. Catch me on the sun loungers by that glistening pool.

With decor consisting of neon pink, green and gold, this hotel screams Vegas. It’s an iconic landmark that’s unashamedly bold and bright, with massive updates planned for its 80th anniversary next year.

And if the vibe wasn’t unique enough, the hotel is home to an actual 15-acre tropical garden in the middle of the desert, complete with real Chilean flamingos, exotic birds and turtles. It’s somewhat of a peaceful, lush pocket inside a crazy city.

