Blending city, nature and wine: Here's my guide to the ultimate luxury escapes in South Africa

There are so many facets to luxury travel that it can be difficult to know which style truly suits you. My perfect holiday is never just one thing; I enjoy a blend of modern luxury lounging, the elegance and serenity of a boutique hotel, and immersing myself in nature through outdoor excursions. Choosing only one when all three speak to your inner traveller can feel like an impossible task.

South Africa – especially the Western Cape – has long been a bucket-list destination for me, yet deciding which type of luxury stay to choose in a country so rich in diverse offerings is challenging. Do you prioritise panoramic views overlooking Table Mountain, opt for the tranquillity of a vineyard steeped in history, or explore the vast botanicals and hidden caves that stretch for miles?

Fortunately, I tried all three to bring you the ultimate roundup of luxury hotels in the Western Cape. With my Antler suitcase almost bursting at the seams with dresses, bikinis, and hiking gear, I boarded my British Airways flight with one thought running through my mind: "It's time for Africa!"

© Michael van Rooyen Photography South Africa has long been a destination on my travel list

One&Only, Cape Town - For the city dweller

The One&Only excels at tailoring its resorts to their destination, infusing each property with the essence of the local culture. Set in the vibrant Victoria & Alfred Waterfront and overlooking the marina, this hotel offers an urban resort experience that blends exclusivity with the energy of the city.

Step inside and the majestic Table Mountain looms with breathtaking grandeur from every angle, strikingly framed by the sweeping windows of Vista Bar & Lounge and the sprawling rooms and suites. Yet, despite its soaring presence, the seven-storey building doesn't feel out of place from the cultural Waterfront District. The resort, imagined by Cape Town–based architects, feels sleek and modern while still honouring its South African heritage. The walls are adorned with local art, and every detail thoughtfully celebrates the craftsmanship of local artisans. I remember the subtle aroma that greeted me as I toured the hotel – a Charlotte Rhys perfume called Victor created exclusively for the resort – a delicate, thoughtful touch to remind travellers of their stay.

© One&Only One&Only Cape Town

Room

I stayed in the Island Superior King Room. Accents of mustard yellow splashed beautifully against cream walls, while a large bed offered perfect comfort. But the magic was drawing back the linen curtains to reveal Table Mountain rising through the morning mist over the resort’s tropical oasis. The spacious bathroom, adorned with white marble sinks and a centrally placed bathtub, was a dream space for getting ready.

© One&Only The rooms feature breathtaking views of Table Mountain

Food and Drink

Cuisine is an important part of my travels, and at the One&Only, local dishes are prioritised.

ROOI: This South African grillroom, immersed in the centre of the hotel, offers a menu sourced from land and sea and transformed by fire with a flair of local flavours. The decor, featuring velvet sofas and Afrikaans artwork, immerses you in the local heritage. For dinner, the free-range, grass-fed, 40-day-aged fillet was tender, paired perfectly with butternut and cinnamon gratin.

Wine Loft: South Africa is renowned for its wine, and the hotel features a tri-level Wine Loft with a collection of over 5,000 bottles. I enjoyed a South African wine tasting session with Head Sommelier, Luvo Ntezo. He wove historical lessons and personal anecdotes between sips of classic vintages and local boutique wines, making the experience truly special.

© One&Only Wine Tasting Loft

Nobu: The hotel is home to Africa's only Nobu, serving Japanese-Peruvian culinary delights that spotlight the finest local South African ingredients. My server, Kurt, had clearly studied the menu like an encyclopedia, sharing details about the flavors, the dishes' history, and his personal recommendations. Standout dishes included the crispy rice with spicy tuna, the wagyu dumplings with yuzu truffle, and the indulgent springbok.

Spa

Nestled within lush gardens, the hotel features palm-shaded, infinity-edge pools with stylish cabanas and a sanctuary spa, adorned in soothing blues and greys with soft textures and marble accents inspired by the ethereal Southern skies. With aroma-steam rooms, saunas, and vitality pools, the city outside suddenly feels a world away.

© RUPERT PEACE I chose the contour and firming body treatment

I opted for the contour and firming body treatment by Pagan Kordom, using indigenous ingredients. This combination of dry body brushing, scrub, oils, and massage therapy was deeply relaxing and left me feeling lighter and rejuvenated.

How to book

During peak season, rooms start from £963.00 per night. To book, visit booking.com, Mr & Mrs Smith, or via British Airways.

Grootbos Private Nature Reserve - For the nature lover

I always make sure every trip includes some kind of adventure. Grootbos Private Nature Reserve is where luxury accommodation meets the natural wonders of the region. Standing tall near the southern tip of Africa and tucked between mountains, forest, and sea, it's a five-star eco-paradise.

© Grootbos Grootbos is nestled in nature

It's a level of luxury that never disrupts the natural beauty of its surroundings; instead, it blends seamlessly into the landscape. The elevated lodge, adorned with floor-to-ceiling windows, looks out over melting sunsets across Walker Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, all framed by ancient Milkwood trees. Grootbos lies roughly a two-hour drive from Cape Town and 7 km from Gansbaii.

This is luxury with a purpose. Within its 3,500 hectares of protected wilderness, the reserve safeguards an extraordinary collection of botanical and wildlife treasures. Under the care of owner Michael Lutzeyer, the reserve has become a global leader in sustainable tourism. Despite his remarkable achievements, Michael remains modest and wonderfully down-to-earth. He'll jokingly introduce himself as the head porter before captivating you with incredible facts – like how much milk baby whales drink or the fascinating relationship between flowers and fire.

Room

© David G.F. Smith The rooms bring the outside in

The suites are designed to bring the outside in, with ceiling beams echoing the Milkwood trees and expansive windows flooding the interiors with natural light. I stayed in a Garden Lodge suite nestled high in the reserve, offering panoramic views from its private deck. Inside, it felt warm and cozy thanks to the fireplace, yet still modern in style with soft hues of grey and blue.

Excursions

What made the activities at Grootbos so special was how personal and tailored they felt. Each guest is paired with their own guide; mine was Tiann, whose dry humour and quirky facts made every outing enjoyable.

Beach and Cave: I'll admit, I'm no expert when it comes to rocks – but I do love a little manifestation with a crystal. Tiann picked up on this and actually chipped a piece from the cave wall to give me my own crystal straight from the source, a perfect keepsake from the trip. We visited Klipgat Beach, a hidden stretch of shoreline that felt like something straight out of Lost. No crowds, no noise, just soft white sands and sparkling wine as the sun dipped below the horizon.

© Michael van Rooyen Klipgat Beach © Grootbos The hotel has its own stables

Botanical Drive: A 4x4 botanical drive in an open-top Land Rover offered endless views of flowering fields and the ocean. We stopped at the Hannarie Wenhold Botanical Art Gallery, where stories of the fynbos environment are captured in detailed artworks.

Horse Riding: My favourite excursion was riding on horseback through the landscape. As an avid equestrian, I was thrilled to discover Grootbos has 18 horses in its own stables on the reserve.

© Gareth Williams @GJH_Williams Botanical drive at Grootbos

Food and Drink

Grootbos' commitment to preservation extends to its cuisine, with most ingredients organically grown and sourced directly from the surrounding grounds.

© Grootbos The food tasted so fresh

The evening was made truly special with a five-course botanical dinner and wine pairing crafted by Executive Chef Benjamin Conradie. The wild rosemary springbok carpaccio and the sea pumpkin and goat's cheese samp risotto were perfect. But the standout dish was the denningvleis dumplings, paired with a 2003 Cabernet Sauvignon – hands down the best glass of red I've ever tasted. I also became addicted to their fynbos honey ice cream. The warmth of the staff was memorable; a passing comment about wanting to take home their homemade honey resulted in a jar waiting for me in my room.

Spa

The spa at Forest Lodge is nestled within the Milkwood forest. My massage took place in an all-glass mini lodge, a refreshing change from typical spa rooms, offering a unique, serene oasis.

© Grootbos The therapy rooms featured floor to ceiling window

How to book

During peak season, lodges start from £1,469.00 per a night. To book, visit booking.com or via Kuoni.

Steenberg Hotel & Spa - For the wine enthusiast

I’ve always appreciated the meticulous craft behind winemaking. That very essence is woven into Steenberg Hotel & Spa. It’s quiet luxury at its finest, an identity shaped by wine and the lifestyle that surrounds it. Nestled in the heart of the Constantia Valley wine region, Steenberg sits just 20 minutes from Cape Town’s city centre, an ideal escape for those seeking tranquility without straying far from the urban buzz.

Upon arrival, you’re immersed in what feels like a bygone era. White, cottage-inspired suites are scattered across the grounds scented with fresh-cut grass and dotted with soft pink blooms, while gardeners quietly tend to the plants. It’s a breathtaking scene, especially when everything glows under dappled sunlight. Quirky Edoardo Villa sculptures accent the landscape, offering a playful contrast to the old-fashioned building exteriors and the elegant garden furniture adorning the terraces. Towering mountains encircle the estate, creating an enclosed world of calm and seclusion, while the vineyards offer scenic pathways for leisurely walks. For those with a sporting streak, the championship golf course is equally indulgent.

© Steenberg Steenberg has an enchanting scenery

Inspired by the spirit of founder Catharina "Tryn" Ras – Southern Africa’s first female landowner – Steenberg carries a rich and storied heritage.

Room

If you’re planning a stay at Steenberg, you’ll want to book quickly – there are only 24 rooms, including three luxury suites and two private villas. I stayed in the Premier One-Bedroom Suite, where a contemporary interior contrasts beautifully with the heritage-style exterior. Wooden beams accent the ceiling, while floor-to-ceiling windows bathe the space with natural light. The open-plan bathroom, featuring double sinks and a generous bathtub, felt timeless and elegant. The suite’s double-length terrace offered tranquil views of the valley, the golf course, and the back of Table Mountain.

© Steenberg The buildings have a vintage charm

Food and Drink

Tryn Restaurant: Sitting just steps from the suites, its terrace offers breathtaking panoramas of Steenberg’s rolling vines. Dinner was the true star. To start, the crispy Kataifi prawns and the porcini and field mushroom ravioli were highly recommended. The mains were equally exceptional: the grilled beef fillet and the flame-grilled venison, which was served with a Syrah jus infused with dark chocolate.

Bistro Sixteen82: This second restaurant is nestled beside the winery, featuring a terraced dining area that leads to tranquil water features and views of the majestic mountains. With tapas-inspired dining on offer, the food was just as good as the view. The crispy baked brie was utterly irresistible, and the wasabi-dusted baby calamari was an absolute must-try.

© CGUNN Enjoy majestic views while indulging in a delicious meal

Icon Wine Tasting: Given that Steenberg is South Africa’s first registered wine estate, the expectations were high, and it certainly delivered. Renowned for its cool-climate Sauvignon Blanc and elegant red blends, the intimate 90-minute session was plenty of time to savour the carefully curated charcuterie board paired with vintages like the Lady R Cap Classique and the Magna Carta.

Spa and Thermal Suite

© Steenberg The outside sauna at Steenberg

Steenberg’s grounds are inherently calming, but experiencing their spa and thermal suite elevated that sense of relaxation. Guests can indulge in five serene treatment rooms and three outdoor spaces. I opted for the holistic touch massage and thermal suite experience. The ritual, inspired by Finnish sauna culture, involved moving through heat and cold, from the dry warmth of the open-window sauna to the Nordic ice bucket shower and a soak in the heated vitality pool, leaving me completely restored.

How to book

During peak season, rooms start from £443.00 per night. To book, visit booking.com, Expedia, or via British Airways.

Overview

If you’re looking for a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, I’d recommend a stay at Grootbos. For a getaway with friends where city luxury is the priority, the One&Only is the perfect choice. And if you’re planning a romantic escape with your partner to a truly enchanting setting, Steenberg would be my pick.