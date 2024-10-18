Rumer Willis reveals what Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's relationship is like 24 years after divorce

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have been divorced for 24 years – but they are still the best of friends.

The former couple have spoken of their shared fondness for each other in the past, and now, their daughter, Rumer Willis, 36, has revealed how her parents' unbreakable bond has shaped her relationship with her ex, Derek Richard Thomas.

"I'm so grateful. I think one of the most beautiful things to witness about my parents' relationship still is just their love and support of each other," she told People at the Los Angeles premiere of her upcoming movie, Trail of Vengeance, on Thursday.

Rumer also revealed that thanks to Demi and Bruce remaining friends after their split, they never pitted their kids – they also share daughters Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30 – "against each other".

"I never had to split a holiday. We never had to split family vacations or Christmases or birthdays. And I think that a lot of the time, it's just our own ego," she explained.

"If you put your kids first, if you're fighting with that person and can't put aside whatever it is for your kid, that's about you. That's how I feel about it. And I know it's challenging sometimes," Rumer added.

© Getty Images Bruce and Demi are still great friends 24 years after their divorce

The mom-of-one, who shares her 18-month-old daughter Louetta with Derek, has also learned from her parents how to successfully co-parent with an ex and raise a blended family.

"We go over to dinner at Emma's house with the girls and we're family. And I think family can look differently in a lot of ways, but it's just about what it means," she said, referring to her half-sisters Mabel Ray, 12, and Evelyn Penn, 10, who Bruce shares with his wife Emma Heming Willis, whom he married in 2009.

© Instagram Rumer and her sisters are very close with their stepmom and half-sisters

Speaking of her relationship with Derek, Rumer said: "I feel like my parents set such an unbelievable example, even when they separated of the co-parenting dynamic, and Derek's my best friend, and that has not changed.

"We have found an amazing way to keep our friendship and our loving co-parenting relationship. And I think both of us are so happy that we can have that for ourselves as well as for Lou."

© Getty Images Rumer and her ex-boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas have remained friends

Bruce and Demi have remained on such good terms since their split, that they even quarantined together with all their children during the pandemic.

"It was really a blessing. It's everything that's come forward has allowed us to reevaluate what's important and what needs attention that has been overlooked and neglected. It was amazing," she told Naomi Campbell on her YouTube series No Filter with Naomi in February 2021.

© Instagram Bruce and Demi's blended family

"Our family regardless of what the shape of it is, it's important to keep together and for the little ones to feel comfortable with me, and to know me so they also know their sisters better," she added at the time.

"It was really sweet, and we did have some silly times for sure."