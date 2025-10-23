TODAY's Dylan Dreyer confirms bittersweet life change months after split from husband

Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera are moving on from their amicable separation after 12 years of marriage, which they made public this July, sharing that they had split a few months prior. While the couple do not live together anymore, they remain friends and loving co-parents to their three sons, Calvin, eight, Oliver, five, and Rusty, three. The first sign of their decision to split came as far back as November 2024, when the TODAY anchor and her NBC cameraman husband put their longtime New York City home on the market.

Dylan, 44, and Brian, 38, purchased the two-bedroom two-bathroom condo in 2016 for nearly $2.35 million, and put their home on the market nearly a year ago for $2.49 million. A few months later, after announcing their split, they briefly took their home off the market. However, soon after, it was back up again, this time with a slashed price of just under $2 million.

And last month, per Realtor, the home was listed as "contingent," meaning they've found a buyer and notwithstanding a few conditions, is ready to be sold. Dylan just as much confirmed the news on her social media page, sharing pictures of her three sons' singular bedroom that has since been emptied out.

The room started off as one solo for just Calvin, who was born just a few months after they moved into the apartment. They then welcomed Oliver and Rusty soon after, and they adapted to their growing family in their small digs by coming up with a more unique solution for their sons – a triple bunk, allowing them all to grow closer in their intimate space.

The mom-of-three included several snaps of the room over the years, being painted from the original bottle green to white with the help of her oldest son, eventually being populated by all three of the boys, their toys, their many memories, and now just an empty space. "This room holds a lot of memories and I thank God every day for each and every one of them," Dylan penned.

She included a Ralph Waldo Emerson quote, which read: "A house is made of walls and beams; a home is built of love and dreams," before adding herself: "And the boys have a whole lifetime of love and dreams ahead of them! Just not in a triple bunk bed!" Many of her fans and friends showered her with support, expressing their love for her and her "fresh start" with the boys.

In July, the Third Hour of TODAY co-anchor put out a statement on social media in response to fans asking for an update on Brian after he hadn't appeared on her social page as often. "For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between," she penned.

"I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you've given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate. We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another," she added, concluding with: "Thank you as always for your support."