Jonathan Bailey is almost unrecognizable in photos years before being named Sexiest Man Alive
The Wicked and Bridgerton star was named People's 40th ever Sexiest Man Alive pick, the immediate successor to 2024's John Krasinski

Jonathan Bailey attends the Burberry show during London Fashion Week September 2025 on September 22, 2025 in London, England© Getty Images
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariSenior Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Jonathan Bailey was named People's Sexiest Man Alive the night of November 3, less than three weeks before hitting the big screen once again in Wicked: For Good. The sequel to last year's box office and cultural juggernaut that was Wicked will see him reprise the role of Fiyero and deal with his complicated feelings for both Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) while being thrust into the role of Captain of the Wizard's Guard (if all of this was a spoiler, the musical does exist).

The English actor, 37, told the publication: "It's a huge honor. Obviously I'm incredibly flattered. And it's completely absurd. It's been a secret, so I'm quite excited for some friends and family to find out," joking: "They'll be furious that I haven't told them. And then they'll just squeal with delight. They've seen me grow up. Behind the mask of being identified as a sexy man are other truths that they know and they've witnessed. They know the secrets."

Jonathan's career began as a child actor on the stage before finding initial success on TV and stage in his early 20s. "When I was really young, I was very confident about who I was, and maybe I lost that as I grew up," he shared. "We're all sort of trying to get back to the origin, aren't we?" 

Watch the moment Jonathan Bailey was named the 40th ever "Sexiest Man Alive" on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below…

WATCH: Jonathan Bailey's reveal as "Sexiest Man Alive"

In honor of his title, we're looking back at some unrecognizable photos of the actor from some of his early years in the spotlight, before breaking into the mainstream as Anthony Bridgerton or Fiyero or Dr. Henry Loomis, walk with us…

Jonathan Bailey and Kimberly Nixon attend the press night of "Girl With A Pearl Earring" at the Theatre Royal Haymarket on September 29, 2008 in London, England.© Getty Images

Jonathan at 20

One of his earliest public appearances in 2008, at a press event for "Girl With A Pearl Earring" on the West End

Jonathan Bailey at the British Academy Television Craft Awards 2011, at the Brewery in London.© Getty Images

Continued Success

Jonathan at his very first BAFTA event, attending the British Academy Television Craft Awards in 2011

Jonathan Bailey visits the Lacoste Lounge during the ATP World Finals sponsored by Lacoste at O2 Arena on November 27, 2011 in London, England.© Getty Images

Keeping it Casual

A more rugged Fiyero, still in his early 20s (here at 23) during the ATP World Finals in London

Anna Chancellor as Belinda Duffield,Jonathan Bailey as Jeremy Duffield and Alex Lawther as John Blakemore in the Chichester Festival Theatre's production of David Hare's South Downs directed by Jeremy Herrin at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London.© Getty Images

Growing Profile

Jonathan (center) on stage at the Harold Pinter Theatre in 2012, playing Jeremy Duffield in a production of David Hare's South Downs

Jonathan Bailey attends The Laurence Olivier Awards at the Royal Opera House on April 28, 2013 in London, England.© Getty Images

Golden Glory

Pictured here in 2013 at his very first Laurence Olivier Awards, six years before he'd go on to win one himself for his turn in Company

