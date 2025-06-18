Inside Jonathan Bailey's very private dating history

Heartthrob Jonathan Bailey was spotted kissing Scarlett Johansson on the lips during the costars' Jurassic World Rebirth movie premiere in London.

Scarlett was seen lovingly looking at Jonathan while approaching him, and then she went in for a smooch, as she put her hands on his face and he held her waist. Afterwards, she hugged him above his shoulders as they momentarily embraced.

Scarlett has been married to Colin Jost since 2020, and Jonathan has been open about his sexuality. Now, we're digging into Jonathan's private dating history.

© WireImage Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey kissed on the red carpet

What Jonathan has said about his sexuality

Although the fashionable actor prefers to keep his love life hush-hush, he has been transparent about the struggles he faced as a gay man in Hollywood.

In 2022, Jonathan explained to GQ that an actor once told him that there "are two things [people] don't want to know: If you're an alcoholic or if you're gay."

© Getty Images Jonathan has been private about his dating life

In response, Jonathan stated: "All it takes is for one of those people in that position of power to say that and it ripples through. So, yeah, of course I thought that. Of course, I thought that in order to be happy, I needed to be straight."

Despite his internal battles, the actor realized that it's best to live in his authentic truth and not for the validation of others. The actor shared: "I reached a point where I thought, 'F*** this.' I'd much prefer to hold my boyfriend's hand in public or be able to put my own face picture on Tinder, and not be so concerned about that, than getting a part."

© Getty Images Jonathan has been open about his sexuality

Jonathan's romances

The last known relationship that Jonathan was in, took place in 2023, when he mentioned his secret beau, who he described as being a "lovely man."

The Bridgerton actor expressed to the Evening Standard: "It's not secret, but it's private. Having a private life is, for me, completely critical. I don't know if I would be able to be as confident to speak out on other things if I felt that my whole life was up for grabs."

Jonathan was believed to have previously dated James Ellis in 2019. Although they never confirmed nor denied their relationship, it was assumed when Jonathan gave James a kiss before he went onstage to accept his award at the Olivier Awards.

© Getty Images Jonathan has only been romantically linked to James Ellis

During his acceptance speech he was transparent about what emotionally moved him about his role in Company. He proudly expressed: "You know, at a time where acknowledging the very existence of LGBTQ people in our schools is being questioned, we have been able to, as a company, show a lovely and celebratory snapshot of gay love."

The actor candidly continued: "LGBTQ people really aren't different. We're not that different. We are just as anxious and we're just as flawed and desperate to fall in love as everyone else. Thank you to the cast. This is for you."