Shows and movies premiering or returning this week — from Mormon Wives to new Hallmark movies
The week of November 9-15 is bringing the return of Palm Royale, new Christmas movies, an Eddie Murphy documentary and more

Layla Taylor, Miranda McWhorter, Jessi Ngatikaura, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Taylor Frankie Paul, Jennifer Affleck, Whitney Leavitt, Demi Engemann at "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" season 2 Los Angeles premiere held at Paramount Theatre on May 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
October, when many networks premiere their new and returning shows, may have come and gone, but that's not to say there still aren't more exciting shows and movies with premieres coming up.

With the holiday season getting celebrated earlier and earlier each year, the calendar turning into November means that already the likes of Hallmark and others are premiering their new Christmas movies, plus, AppleTV, Hulu, and more streamers still have a few returning shows' premieres up their sleeves.

From Christmas movies to the return of #MomTok and more, here's what to watch on television this week.

Jonathan Bennett attends Hallmark Channel's "Countdown To Christmas" Takeover on Opry Plaza on October 15, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee© Getty Images

A Kelly Christmas Vacation

This Hallmark movie, in which estranged siblings (Jonathan Bennett, Brandon Routh and Eden Sher) reconnect during a Christmas river cruise through Europe, is out on Sunday, November 9 at 8pm EST.

Caroline Flack seen on the red carpet during The BRIT Awards 2019© Getty

Caroline Flack: Search for the Truth

A documentary featuring the late TV presenter's mom about her final days before her February 2020 suicide is out on Hulu Monday, November 10.

HGTV logo displayed on a tv screen and a remote control are seen in this illustration photo taken in Poland on August 7, 2024© Getty Images

Hoarding for the Holidays

This new four-episode series follows individuals and families who are passionate about holiday decorating and collect large amounts of seasonal items, often leading to overwhelming clutter. It's out on HGTV Tuesday, November 11.

Kristen Wiig instantly as Maxine Simmons© Apple TV+

Palm Royale

The second season of the Kristen Wiig led show is out on AppleTV Wednesday, November 12.

Jason Oppenheim, second from right, and his team in his Newport Beach, CA, office on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Oppenheim, stars in the new Netflix series Selling The OC premiering Aug. 24© Getty Images

Selling the OC

The 4th season of the Selling Sunset spin-off is out on Netflix Wednesday, November 12.

eddie murphy critics choice awards 2019© Getty Images

Being Eddie

A documentary on beloved comedian Eddie Murphy is out on Netflix Wednesday, November 12.

Alicia Silverstone at the Academy Women's Luncheon Presented by Chanel held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

Merry Little Ex-Mas

A new Christmas movie starring Alicia Silverstone, Oliver Hudson, and Melissa Joan Hart, among others, is out on Netflix Wednesday, November 12.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

The third season of the hit, Utah-based reality show is out on Hulu Thursday, November 13.

john lennon hugging yoko ono© Getty Images

One to One: John & Yoko

A new documentary about John Lennon and Yoko Ono's life in Greenwich Village in the early 1970s is out on HBO Friday, November 14.

Paul Campbell, Kimberley Sustad, Andrew Walker and Tyler Hynes attend Hallmark Channel's "Countdown To Christmas" Takeover on Opry Plaza on October 15, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee© Getty Images

Three Wisest Men

Three Wisest Men follows the Brenner brothers (Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes and Andrew Walker) as they face new challenges — twins, career choices and a wedding — while celebrating one last Christmas in their family home, and is out on Hallmark Saturday, November 15.

