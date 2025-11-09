Shows and movies premiering or returning this week — from Mormon Wives to new Hallmark movies

October, when many networks premiere their new and returning shows, may have come and gone, but that's not to say there still aren't more exciting shows and movies with premieres coming up.

With the holiday season getting celebrated earlier and earlier each year, the calendar turning into November means that already the likes of Hallmark and others are premiering their new Christmas movies, plus, AppleTV, Hulu, and more streamers still have a few returning shows' premieres up their sleeves.

From Christmas movies to the return of #MomTok and more, here's what to watch on television this week.

1/ 8 © Getty Images A Kelly Christmas Vacation This Hallmark movie, in which estranged siblings (Jonathan Bennett, Brandon Routh and Eden Sher) reconnect during a Christmas river cruise through Europe, is out on Sunday, November 9 at 8pm EST.



2/ 8 © Getty Caroline Flack: Search for the Truth A documentary featuring the late TV presenter's mom about her final days before her February 2020 suicide is out on Hulu Monday, November 10.



3/ 8 © Getty Images Hoarding for the Holidays This new four-episode series follows individuals and families who are passionate about holiday decorating and collect large amounts of seasonal items, often leading to overwhelming clutter. It's out on HGTV Tuesday, November 11.



4/ 8 © Apple TV+ Palm Royale The second season of the Kristen Wiig led show is out on AppleTV Wednesday, November 12.



5/ 8 © Getty Images Selling the OC The 4th season of the Selling Sunset spin-off is out on Netflix Wednesday, November 12.



6/ 8 © Getty Images Being Eddie A documentary on beloved comedian Eddie Murphy is out on Netflix Wednesday, November 12.



7/ 8 © Getty Images Merry Little Ex-Mas A new Christmas movie starring Alicia Silverstone, Oliver Hudson, and Melissa Joan Hart, among others, is out on Netflix Wednesday, November 12.



8/ 8 © Getty Images The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives The third season of the hit, Utah-based reality show is out on Hulu Thursday, November 13.



© Getty Images One to One: John & Yoko A new documentary about John Lennon and Yoko Ono's life in Greenwich Village in the early 1970s is out on HBO Friday, November 14.

