Are Noah Wyle and ER co-star George Clooney still friends? What they've said

Noah Wyle and George Clooney couldn't be more proud of each other.

The former ER co-stars starred alongside each other in the beloved medical drama for five seasons before the Good Night, and Good Luck actor left the show to pursue other acting ventures, while the Leverage: Redemption actor left in 2005.

And though they have not shared the screen again since 1999, save for a cameo as doctors on Friends, this year, they have highlighted their ongoing bond in supporting each other's recent respective successes.

© Getty Noah Wyle as Doctor John Carter; Sherry Stringfield as Doctor Susan Lewis; Anthony Edwards as Doctor Mark Greene; George Clooney as Doctor Doug Ross; Eriq La Salle as Doctor Peter Benton on ER in 1994

Back in January, Noah went back to the world of medical dramas, trading in John Carter (his character on ER) for Dr. Michael “Robby” Rabinovitch on the instant HBO hit The Pitt, which on July 15, received 13 Emmy nominations, including one for himself for Best Actor in a Drama Series.

Meanwhile, George recently celebrated his first ever Tony nomination, after making his Broadway debut earlier this year in Good Night, and Good Luck, based on his Oscar-winning 2005 movie about McCarthyism and how CBS News confronted it.

In April, for the play's opening night afterparty at the New York Public Library, George and Noah enjoyed a special ER reunion, along with their fellow co-stars Juliana Margulies and Anthony Edwards.

Noah later took to Instagram and shared a photo of the four together, and gushed about George: "So very proud of my friend. So very happy for the reunion."

At the time, fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over it, with one writing: "This photo makes me want to cry in the best way possible," as others followed suit with: "Omg!!! ALL my favorites E.R. doctors in one picture!!! And my favorite nurse too!!!" and: "The reunion the E.R. fans needed," as well as: "This is the best shot of the night."

© FilmMagic, Inc Noah, Julianna and George in 1996

Then in June, George similarly gushed over Noah, revealing that he had watched The Pitt, which depicts the lives of ER doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals in a hospital in Pittsburg, with each hour episode representing an hour of their chaos-filled 15-hour shift.

© Getty Images Noah and George cameoed as doctors on Friends

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers last month, George asked the audience whether they had seen the show, and said: "It's so good."

© Getty The former co-stars at the from Dusk Till Dawn premiere

He maintained that he and Noah have "been really dear friends since we did the pilot" for ER, and further gushed: "He is just the most honorable, talented young man."

"I get to say [that] because I'm an old man and I cannot be happier for his success on the show. The show is just a beautiful show, and he does just a great job with it," George emphasized.