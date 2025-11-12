Paris Hilton's daughter London takes after her in new photos as she celebrates 2nd birthday

It is an extra special, celebratory weekend for Paris Hilton and her family. On Tuesday, November 11, the "Stars Are Blind" singer rang in her daughter London Marilyn's second trip around the sun. The former reality star and her husband Carter Reum, who she married in 2021, welcomed her youngest via surrogacy, and surprised both family and friends with the news over Thanksgiving, similar to how she welcomed her first son, Phoenix Barron, who will be three in January, in 2023.

In honor of little London's special day, Paris took to Instagram and shared a round of photos of her through the years, highlighting how she is already taking after her mom with her blonde hair. Among the photos were some on different vacations, with her older brother Phoenix, and matching with her mom, from pjs to heart-shaped sunglasses.

"Happy 2nd Birthday to my beautiful daughter London," Paris then wrote in her caption, adding: "You are the little girl I always dreamed of. Sweet, kind, and full of sparkle. You've changed me in every way and filled my heart with so much love. Every day with you is pure magic."

The doting mom continued: "It's so special that you were born on 11/11 — the same day your dad and I got married. 11:11 has always been my angel number, a symbol of love, luck, and new beginnings — and the inspiration behind @11.11media," the global media, brand, and IP company Paris founded with Bruce Gersh.

"I can't believe you're already 2," Paris noted, concluding with: "I can't wait to see the amazing person you'll become and to finally have someone to share my closet with. You are my world, my sunshine, and my little princess. I love you endlessly."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

Earlier this summer, Paris moved into a new home, a massive mansion that previously belonged to Mark Wahlberg in the exclusive guard-gated Beverly Park enclave of the city, which she purchased for a whopping $63.1 million.

The purchase came some months after her house in Malibu burnt down during the Los Angeles wildfire crisis in January, during which fellow celebrities like Billy Crystal, Martin Short, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Mandy Moore, and Miles Teller, among many others, also lost their homes. In an emotional Instagram post at the time, shared: "I'm standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable. When I first saw the news, I was in complete shock — I couldn't process it. But now, standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, it feels like my heart has shattered into a million pieces."