Michael J. Fox's son is married! See first photos from private wedding ceremony with family

Congratulations are in order for Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan! The Hollywood couple and parents-of-four have welcomed a new addition to the family. The oldest of their kids, and their only son, Sam Michael Fox, 36, officially tied the knot with his now-wife Molly Milstein last month, which the newlyweds celebrated with a first look at their private ceremony on social media. Michael and Tracy also share twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 30, and their youngest daughter, Esmé, who turned 24 earlier this week.

Sam and Molly took to their social media pages with a joint post with several photos from their small wedding ceremony, which looked to utilize Jewish traditions. The entire affair seemed to be held in a New York City hotel room, with Sam wearing a navy blue suit and Molly opting for a bridal white mini dress with a matching blazer.

While the photos don't specify all who attended the ceremony, Sam's younger sisters are pictured, as well as Tracy joyfully reacting in the background. Sam's sisters also held up the canopy, called a "chuppah" in Jewish culture, as well as the signing of the marriage certificate. "A month before," the photos were captioned. Michael, 64, wasn't visible, while Tracy, 65, reacted with a slew of heart emojis.

Their fans and friends reacted with comments like: "Congratulations, having such great parents as an example of what FOREVER is you both are blessed already on this journey of marriage," and: "Congrats Sam!! Beautiful couple!! Carpe diem!" as well as: "Mazel tov! Here's to many happy years ahead!" The couple announced their engagement in February 2024.

Schuyler tied the knot with her own longtime partner last year. Speaking previously with Good Housekeeping, Michael explained that despite his battle with Parkinson's disease, his children have adapted to the situation beautifully. He opened up about family rituals, saying: "We'll go up to the country. And it's not unusual to make popcorn and then for all six of us to climb into bed and watch TV – just bodies everywhere. We are a really affectionate family, and we laugh a lot."

© Instagram Sam Michael Fox and Molly Milstein are officially married!

He added: "And you know, with Parkinson's, my kids just make the transition. If I am reaching for something, they will just do it and carry on. Again, people say to me, 'How do you cope?' And I think, 'Cope?!' It's really hard to even think that way. Sometimes I'll stop and think, 'Am I selling short the experience my family is having?' But then I'll look back at it and say, no – they're having fun."

© Instagram The oldest of Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan's four kids announced his engagement in February 2024

Speaking with People recently, Michael spoke about how his kids don't have an explicit fascination with his career, despite Sam following in his footsteps by working in Hollywood on the production side. "They haven't been historically curious about my career," he shared. "Everyone has led their own lives. They're great people."

© Getty Images Michael and Tracy also share daughters Esmé and twins Aquinnah and Schuyler

He also gushed about Tracy, his wife of 37 years who co-starred with him in Family Ties and Bright Lights, Big City. "She's my best friend, my partner. Tracy's the first person I check in with and the last person I check in with."