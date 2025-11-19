Mark Wahlberg's wife Rhea impresses with swimsuit-clad, oceanside photos featuring sons

Just as the weather is starting to get colder and colder, Mark Wahlberg and his family are soaking up the sun.

With just a week out from Thanksgiving, the Ted actor and his family squeezed in a fun beach gateway, of which his wife Rhea Durham shared some oceanside photos.

The former rapper and the Florida-born model, who have been married since 2009, are parents to sons Michael, 19, and Brendan, 16, and daughters Ella, 21, and Grace, 15.

© Instagram The Wahlbergs jetted off to the Bahamas

Amid the family's vacation in the Bahamas, Rhea took to Instagram and shared a series of posts, from her flight there to glimpses into their accommodations, among them a series of oceanside photos featuring her two sons Michael and Brendan, as well as Michael's girlfriend Sunni Gaines, who makes frequent appearances on Rhea's social media.

The first of the photos sees Rhea in a red one-piece swimsuit and Sunni in a white triangle bikini, while the boys are sporting loose t-shirts and casual lounge pants.

Other photos followed of the impressive Bahamian views, as well as one of Rhea with Michael and another one of her waving to the camera from the sand.

© Instagram Rhea shared a slew of oceanside photos

She made her caption a series of beach-themed emojis, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it. "You look phenomenal!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Everyone looks so good!!" and: "Beautiful!!! That water is amazing. You found a little slice of heaven out there!" as well as: "You beauty in a swimsuit and these children are beautiful!"

© Instagram The doting mom with her two sons

Rhea and Mark's daughters did not make an appearance in the photos; Grace, an avid horseback rider, is currently recovering from an injury, of which Mark told Access Hollywood: "She's doing great. It was terrifying. It's a very, very dangerous sport, but she's so passionate about it."

Meanwhile her older sister Ella is a student at Clemson in South Carolina. "She's just so happy there," he said during a 2023 appearance on TODAY, adding: "She's really thriving so I understand. Obviously, it's more difficult for moms, because when you have a child, your own existence revolves around taking care and nurturing this child and helping them grow. But you're giving life and they go off and do their thing, and hopefully, they come back and spend time with you."

© Getty The Wahlbergs in September 2024

The Wahlberg-Durham family has been living in Las Vegas since 2022, and have gushed about the decision. Mark, opening up about leaving Los Angeles during an appearance on TODAY in 2023, noted: "You have Las Vegas, and people think automatically, 'Oh, the Strip.' But [in] Nevada, there are wonderful communities."

Though he admitted: "I miss California, I miss the weather," he added: "The kids are thriving [in Las Vegas]." He further shared: "I live in a wonderful community that's really faith-based, great schools. There's much more to Las Vegas than the Strip."