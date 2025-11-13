Mark Wahlberg shares health update on daughter, 15, after 'terrifying' accident left her hospitalized

Mark Wahlberg has shared an update on his daughter, Grace, 15, after she was hospitalized following a "terrifying" accident at an equestrian competition. The teenager revealed earlier this month that she had injured herself by sharing a photo of herself wearing a sling in a hospital bed. Speaking to Access Hollywood, Mark confirmed that the teenager is now on the mend and eager to get back in the saddle. "She's doing great. It was terrifying. It's a very, very dangerous sport, but she's so passionate about it."

He continued: "All she wanted to do was get back on that horse, no pun intended. But she was chomping at the bit and worried that we would deem the sport too dangerous. But she's so passionate, so dedicated." The proud dad went on to praise the teenager for her "discipline" towards the sport.

"For her to have the discipline of getting up at four in the morning, going to the barn seven days a week, doing whatever she has to do to care for the horses, and then her training and everything. I kind of adopted that discipline when I became a parent. For her to have it at such a young age." He added: "But very, very scary, and thank everybody for their support and well wishes.

The extent of Grace's injuries has not been made public, but Mark's comments come after her Instagram post, showing her left arm was in a sling, a common method used to keep the collarbone stable after a break. "No pressure we will be back," she wrote in the caption, adding several photos of herself on horseback.

Family and fans alike rushed to the comment section to share their well wishes, with Mark adding the prayer hands and crying face emojis and mom Rhea Durham commented: "No doubt kid." A supporter added, "Collarbone!? That's right of passage for riders…welcome to the club! Get well soon kiddo!!" Another fan chimed in, "Collarbones hurt hard but heal fast," while a fourth said, "Oh no! Prayers and love your way!"

Grace, Mark's youngest child with his wife, Rhea, is an avid equestrian and often travels across the country to compete in show jumping events. Mark opened up about Grace's love of the sport and intense dedication to People. "She works out now. She's an equestrian. She now wants to go up in meters and to be a Grand Prix Jumper. She's got to train," he explained.

"She's doing things that my other kids are kind of now starting to think, 'Well, we've got to start doing something because she's got it all figured out, what she wants to do and how she wants to do it,'" he continued. "And she's doing the work." Mark also shares Ella, 22, Michael, 19, and Brendan, 17, with Rhea.

"I called [Grace] this morning at like 10 o'clock," the actor said. "I wanted to catch her before she left to go to the barn. She was already at the barn on the horse. So she's got my work ethic for sure. She does not mess around. If you've even [thought] about getting her there late or missing something, it's a big problem."