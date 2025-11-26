Meet Glen Powell's rumored new love Michelle Randolph — plus her famous ex and sister

There's another blonde bombshell sparking romance rumors with Glen Powell, and no, it's not Sydney Sweeney.

The Chad Powers actor has been largely single since 2023, when he split from ex-girlfriend Gigi Paris amid his headline-making press tour with his Anyone But You co-star.

Fans are thinking his relationship status may have changed however, after he was spotted cozily dancing with fellow actress Michelle Randolph. Here's what to know.

1/ 5 © Getty Images The dating rumors Michelle, 28, and Glen, 37, sparked dating rumors after a TikTok video of them dancing went viral. In the 17-second clip, the two appear dancing at a casual Austin, Texas bar, twirling around. Glen wore an army green button down with jeans, while Michelle wore a chambray button down with camel shorts and cowboy boots. Glen's mom Cyndy Powell was reportedly also in attendance.



2/ 5 © Getty Images Meet Michelle Michelle, pictured above in 2017, is originally from California, and the middle child of three siblings. She started modeling in her teenage years, and later graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in Film and Media Studies.



3/ 5 © WireImage Where you know her from Michelle made her screen debut in 2017, in the TV movie House of the Witch, and her first role after that was another TV movie, A Snow White Christmas, which came out the following year. Her big break came thanks to Taylor Sheridan, who cast her as Elizabeth Strafford in the Yellowstone spin-off 1923, and she has since gained further recognition for her role as Ainsley Norris, the daughter of Billy Bob Thornton's character Tommy Norris in Landman, another show from Taylor.

4/ 5 © Getty Images Her sister was on The Bachelor Before Michelle became famous, it was her sister Cassie Randolph, 30, who got a taste for the spotlight first, when she featured in season 23 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2019. It famously saw leading man Colton Underwood, who chose Cassie in the end — before a messy breakup and later coming out — jump over a fence.

