TODAY's Dylan Dreyer shares insight into 'great' first Thanksgiving since split from husband — photos

Dylan Dreyer had a "great," albeit different than usual, Thanksgiving.

Over the holiday weekend, the TODAY anchor kicked off her first holiday season since announcing her split from her husband Brian Fichera.

It was earlier this year, in July, that the meteorologist confirmed that she had split from Brian, a cameraman, producer and writer who previously also worked for NBC, who she married in 2012, and with whom she shares sons Calvin, eight, and Oliver, five, and Rusty, four.

Dylan with her sons on Thanksgiving

Coming back to NBC studios after Thanksgiving weekend for the Monday, December 1 installment of Third Hour, Dylan and co-anchors Sheinelle Jones and Al Roker (Craig Melvin was off) caught up on their weekends, with Dylan stating: "I did have a great time."

"As long as the boys are with their cousins, they are just bouncing off the walls," she noted, and further shared: "So we were there, snuggling up on the couch, a lot of sitting around, eating food, I polished off an entire pumpkin pie because no one else eats pumpkin pie. So throughout the day, and the next couple of days, I was just eating pumpkin pie."

The boys posed for their first photo with Santa Claus

Dylan added that for the first time, the three kids got to take a picture with Santa Clause, and that her eldest Calvin and Ollie also got to sit on the sidelines to see their cousin play football.

The conversation then turned to Sheinelle, who lost her husband of almost 20 years Uche Ojeh to brain cancer in May, and said: "Now more than ever, especially for us, it's about being together, of course," revealing that she and her family flew to her hometown of Wichita, Kansas, and got to spend time with her 95-year-old grandmother.

Dylan's new chapter

Back in October, Dylan confirmed that following her split from Brian, she and her boys had officially made the move out to the suburbs, after listing their Battery Park apartment.

Dylan has now moved to the suburbs

"We moved out of the city so this was their first suburban Halloween, which, you know, at 5:30pm they were already tired, but then Rusty manned the doors for two hours," she shared during a previous 3rd Hour episode after the move, adding: "After dark it's a lot of the high school, older kids that come in, he was handing out one candy for each person," getting an "atta boy Rusty," from Craig.

Though it's unclear whether Brian was part of Dylan's family's Thanksgiving celebrations, the two have already made a slew of social media appearances together since confirming their split, including in August in photos from a day out on the golf course with their eldest son Calvin.

The Fichera-Dreyer family

She announced her split from Brian with a statement on Instagram on July 18, which started with: "For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between. I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you've given me through it all," before confirming: "For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate."

"We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another," she emphasized, and concluded: "Thank you as always for your support."