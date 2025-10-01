How Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban plan to co-parent teen daughters amid divorce proceedings

Nicole Kidman has officially filed for divorce from her husband of 19 years, Keith Urban, in a shocking move that has left fans stunned worldwide. The court documents, which the actress signed on September 6, detail how they plan to co-parent their two teenage daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14, including how many days each of the stars will receive with their children. While Nicole will be the "primary residential parent" to the girls and care for them 306 days out of the year, Keith will have custody for just 59 days.

The documents, which revealed that their split came down to "irreconcilable differences", also detailed that the country crooner will care for Sunday and Faith from 10am on Saturdays to 6pm on Sundays every other weekend. Major holidays will be split between the pair, with Nicole having her daughters on Mother's Day and Easter, and Keith having them on Father's Day and Thanksgiving.

For longer vacations, the former couple will alternate who has the children each year. They will also alternate who gets them on Christmas Day. The stars will make major decisions about Sunday and Faith together, including about their religious upbringing, education, extracurricular activities and non-emergency care. Neither Nicole nor Keith will be required to pay child support, with the document stating that the "Somebody Like You" singer has "already prepaid all child support obligations".

The document went on to detail how Nicole and Keith plan to usher their daughters through this transition, emphasizing that they will co-parent peacefully. "The mother and father will behave with each other and each child so as to provide a loving, stable, consistent and nurturing relationship with the child even though they are divorced," it read.

"They will not speak badly of each other or the members of the family of the other parent. They will encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families." The duo also waived spousal support and agreed to evenly split any court costs.

© Getty Images Nicole filed for divorce after 19 years of marriage

Nicole and Keith first met in 2005 at the G'Day USA Gala in Los Angeles, before tying the knot a year later in Sydney, Australia. They welcomed Sunday in July 2008 and Faith in December 2010. The A-listers have been vocal about their adoration for each other over the years, with the Big Little Lies star even calling Keith her "solace" in Hollywood.

© Pascal Le Segretain They share daughters Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14

"I'm so lucky that I found it. It's such an unstable industry, and he's my solace," she told Vogue Australia in 2024. "Every day we get up in the morning and we go for a walk – and we hold hands. We love holding hands!" She continued: "No one else has what Keith and I create, [or] any married couple who are partners [have]. We create this, so we decide what this is."

© Getty Images Keith will care for the girls every other weekend

She added: "If you really like the person, really love them, but really like them, too, God, it helps." The pair also endured a rocky road at the beginning of their marriage, when Nicole staged an intervention due to Keith's continued substance abuse just four months after they tied the knot. Thankfully, he made a full recovery and credited the red-haired beauty for pulling him out of a dark place.