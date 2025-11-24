See the Everybody Loves Raymond cast then-and-now

It has been almost 30 years since the world was introduced to Raymond Barone, and 20 since viewers bid farewell to him and the rest of the Everybody Loves Raymond cast.

The beloved CBS live-studio sitcom about the sports reporter and his dysfunctional family premiered in 1996, and ran for 210 episodes, which, over the COVID-19 pandemic, its lead star Ray Romano binged, and was inspired to get the gang back together.

And though he and creator Phil Rosenthal are adamant about "never" doing a reboot — "First of all, we can't because, sadly, we're missing some people. So it would never be the same. Secondly, I think Ray and I agree that they're not really ever as good." — the latter told Variety, they are eager about still honoring the show.

They are doing so with a one-night-only, 90-minute reunion special, which will air Monday, November 24, at 8p.m. EST on CBS, and will be available to stream on Paramount+.

In addition to Ray and series creator Phil, fellow cast members Brad Garrett, Patricia Heaton, Monica Horan, Madilyn Sweeten and Sullivan Sweeten will be part of the special, while the late Peter Doyle and Doris Roberts will be honored.

Before tuning in, see some then-and-now photos of the cast, and where they are now.

1/ 8 Ray Romano Ray, who is originally from Queens, is also best known for his work on Ice Age, The Irishman, The Big Sick, and most recently No Good Deed, which came out in 2024. He has been married to Anna Romano since 1987, and they share four children, Alexandra, Matthew, Gregory and Joseph.

2/ 8 Brad Garret Brad, who is from Oxnard, California, starred as Raymond's older brother Robert Barone, a New York City cop. He is also known for his work on 'Til Death, voicing characters on the likes of Finding Nemo and Ratatouille, and most recently, he voiced Lord Grigon on Elio, which released in 2025. He was married to Jill Diven from 1999 to 2007, with whom he shares kids Maxwell and Hope, and in 2021, he married IsaBeall Quella.

3/ 8 Patricia Heaton Patricia, who is from Cleveland, Ohio, starred as Raymond's wife, Debra Barone. She is also known for her work on Space Jam, Beethoven, and The Middle, and she most recently featured in The Ritual, which released in 2025. She was married to Constantine Yankoglu from 1984 to 1987, and since 1990, she has been married to English actor and director David Hunt, with whom she shares four sons. In addition to acting, Patricia is also vocal about her political positions, and is a committed pro-life activist.

4/ 8 Monica Horan Monica, who is from Darby, Pennsylvania, joined the show 14 episodes into the first season, as Robert's girlfriend Amy MacDougall. She is also known for her work on The Bold and the Beautiful and a scattering of other guest appearances, her last one being on The Corona Dialogues: A Dylan Brody Project in 2021. Since 1990, she has been married to none other than series creator Phil, and they share two kids.

5/ 8 Peter Boyle Peter was from Norristown Pennsylvania, and starred as family patriarch Frank Barone. Before his work on Raymond, he was known for his work on Young Frankenstein, The Shadow, Red Heat, The Candidate and Taxi Driver. Before his passing of multiple myeloma and heart disease in 2006 aged 71, he had been married to Lorraine Alterman since 1977, and they shared two daughters, Lucy and Amy.

6/ 8 Doris Roberts Doris was from St. Louis, Missouri, and starred as family matriarch Marie Barone. Before her work on Raymond, she was also known for her credits in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Remington Steele, and Angie, and after Raymond, she worked consistently on dozens of guest appearances on several TV shows until her 2016 death aged 90. She was married twice, first to Michael E. Cannata from 1956 to 1962 and then to William Goyen from 1963 to 1983, and had one son, Michael Cannata Jr.

7/ 8 Madylin Sweeten Madylin starred as Geoffrey and Michael's older sister, and is Sullivan's older sister in real life. She worked on a slew of guest appearances on other TV shows, including on Lucier and Grey's Anatomy, after Raymond, however she has not worked on the screen since 2020. She is now married to Sean Durrie, and they welcomed their first child together in 2025.