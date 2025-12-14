GMA's Somara Theodore announces she's in 'the final countdown' of complicated pregnancy with new photo

Somara Theodore is getting closer and closer to finally meeting her new baby.

The Good Morning America anchor, who works in the weather department with chief meteorologist Ginger Zee, is officially nine months into what has been quite the complicated pregnancy.

Part of that meant stepping away from her duties at Good Morning America, however she has kept fans updated on social media throughout the pregnancy's ups and downs.

© Instagram Somara confirmed she is officially nine months pregnant

Somara took to Instagram over the weekend and revealed she is finally in the final stretch, confirming she is officially nine months pregnant.

In the new photo, she highlighted her baby bump, wearing a black lace ensemble with see-through sleeves, paired with heeled leather boots.

"WE MADE IT TO MONTH 9! We are in the final countdown," she wrote in her caption, and fans and friends alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post and cheer her on.

© Getty Images The GMA anchor in May 2025

"I'm so excited for you, baby and daddy. Countdown to being a Mommy…Yay!!!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "YOU GOT THIS!!" and: "You look ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL!" as well as: "Just LOVE watching you on GMA in the morning. You are positively GLOWING today and gorgeous in that beautiful dress and highlights!!! Enjoy these last weeks because when your little earthling arrives the fun really begins."

Somara, who is welcoming her baby with her partner Nelson, a friend she reconnected with after her 2024 divorce, has been candid about the complications of her pregnancy, which included an incompetent cervix diagnosis.

According to the Mayo Clinic, an incompetent cervix, also called cervical insufficiency, happens when weak cervical tissue causes or plays a part in a premature birth or the loss of a healthy pregnancy. As a result of the diagnosis, Somara had to undergo a cervical cerclage surgery, which involves placing a stitch or band around the cervix to prevent it from opening too early.

She was subsequently placed on bedrest, which meant temporarily stepping away from GMA, and in an update at the time, she wrote on Instagram: "While I'm happy this means [baby is] growing safely, I do miss bringing you all your weather forecast. Hopefully, pretty soon, I'll be able to do more weather content at home and share that with you."

© Instagram She joined the GMA weather team in March 2023

"Thank you to all those who shared their stories with me. So many of them have left me with hope. I have made an agreement with myself to have full transparency when it came to this journey because it's really important to not feel alone and to understand what you're up against. I hope this video proves helpful," she added.

Somara, who previously worked with WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., joined GMA in March 2023, and hosts the weekend edition of the long-running ABC news program alongside Whit Johnson, Janai Norman, and Gio Benítez. Both Gio as well as department head Ginger have publicly supported her difficult pregnancy, with the latter writing on Instagram: ""So glad the surgery went well!" as the former followed suit with: "So glad you and baby are okay after this ordeal! Rest up and heal!"