GMA's Somara Theodore supported by Ginger Zee as she steps away over health incident while pregnant

Somara Theodore is stepping away from the screen to prioritize her health. The Good Morning America anchor, who works on the weather department with chief meteorologist Ginger Zee, is currently five months pregnant. This week, she had to undergo a cervical cerclage surgery, which involves placing a stitch or band around the cervix to prevent it from opening too early during pregnancy, after being diagnosed with an incompetent cervix, or short cervix, a condition where the cervix weakens and begins to open prematurely.

Later sharing an update on Instagram, Somara confirmed that both she and her baby "are doing well," but she is on bedrest for the time being.

© Instagram Somara joined GMA in 2023

"While I'm happy this means babies growing safely, I do miss bringing you all your weather forecast. Hopefully, pretty soon, I'll be able to do more weather content at home and share that with you. Thank you to all those who shared their stories with me. So many of them have left me with hope. I have made an agreement with myself to have full transparency when it came to this journey because it's really important to not feel alone and to understand what you're up against. I hope this video proves helpful."

Fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post with support, though first her colleague Ginger wrote: "So glad the surgery went well!" Others followed suit with: "So glad everything went okay, never knew about this!" and: "Prayers, love and positive energy!!!" plus fellow GMA star Gio Benitez also wrote: "So glad you and baby are okay after this ordeal! Rest up and heal!"