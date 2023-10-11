Frasier star Kelsey Grammer's blended family with seven children – all we know

Kelsey Grammer is set to make his big TV comeback on October 12 when the long-awaited revival of the iconic sitcom Frasier hits streaming services.

The original show, a spin-off of the '80s classic Cheers, ran from 1993-2004 and was a critical and ratings success, winning Kelsey four Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series.

As the 68-year-old prepares to return to his sitcom roots and step into his most beloved role, here's a look at his life away from the spotlight, chronicling his marriages and family life…

Is Kelsey Grammer married?

Since 2011, Kelsey has been married to flight attendant Kayte Walsh, who is 25 years his junior. Kayte is the daughter of former English football player Alan Walsh.

The pair went public with their relationship in 2010 and announced that December that they were engaged. They tied the knot in February 2011 and now divide their time between the States and Kayte's native England. In early 2023, it was reported that Kelsey bought a house in his wife's hometown of Portishead, Somerset.

How many times has Kelsey Grammer been married?

Kelsey has been married a total of four times, starting with dance instructor Doreen Alderman, to whom he was married from 1982-1990, although they were separated for the last six years of that period.

He married Leigh-Anne Csuhany in 1992, but filed for divorce a year later, citing abuse. He was briefly engaged to Tammi Balizewski, who was a decade younger than him, in 1994.

The actor's most notable marriage was to dancer and actress Camille Grammer Meyer (née Donatacci, who is now best known for her appearances on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills over the past decade.

During their marriage, they purchased several lavish homes that were featured in high-end magazines, including estates in Malibu, Maui, Bachelor Gulch, Bel Air, and Manhattan. They were married from 1997 to 2011, with their divorce being finalized two weeks before his wedding to Kayte.

Does Kelsey Grammer have children?

Kelsey has seven children and one grandchild, his eldest being a daughter, Spencer Grammer (born 1983), through his marriage to Doreen, with Spencer giving him a grandson, Emmett (born 2011).

He welcomed Kandace Greer Grammer (born 1992) through a relationship with hair and makeup artist Barrie Buckner, and welcomed daughter Mason (born 2001) and son Jude (born 2004) with Camille via surrogate.

After an unfortunate miscarriage early into their relationship, Kelsey and Kayte have since become parents to daughter Faith (born 2012), and sons Gabriel (born 2014) and James (born 2016).

Are Kelsey Grammer's children also actors?

Kelsey's two oldest, daughters Spencer and Kandace (who goes by her middle name "Greer"), have both followed in their famous father's footsteps.

Spencer, now 40, made her first screen appearance with an uncredited role on Cheers in 1992, with her most prominent roles being as Casey Cartwright on the comedy-drama Greek (2007-2011) and Summer Smith on the animated sci-fi show Rick and Morty (2013-present).

Greer, now 31, made her debut in a 2010 episode of the show iCarly and has found success with her role as Lissa Miller on the MTV teen comedy Awkward (2011-16), plus a recurring role on the ABC sitcom The Middle (2016-17).

