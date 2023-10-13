Kelsey Grammer's surprising home 5,000 miles from Frasier set revealed

Kelsey Grammer, 68, has delighted fans with his return to screen for the Frasier reboot but when he's not working hard on set, did you know the star retreats to Britain?

Instead of having a base in London, the UK capital, the actor has purchased a home in the quiet area of Portishead, North Somerset.

Kelsey's wife Kayte Walsh has ties to the area, hence why it was the chosen place to settle. Speaking on BBC radio in January, Kelsey declared: "I love the people in Portishead and I love my time there. It's a good spot — we’ve actually bought a house there. We bought a little place we're going to be working on. "

Portishead is a quiet area of North Somerset

He continued: "We won't be taking up residence for a while but, yeah, we’re pretty excited about it. We have a little view of Wales from the channel there."

How many children does Kelsey Grammer have?

© Getty Images Kelsey with his wife Kayte Walsh

The Cheers star has seven children – four daughters and three sons.

His eldest is daughter Spencer Grammer, 40, whom he had with his first wife Doreen Alderman. Spencer has also made Kelsey a grandfather, after welcoming a baby boy in 2011.

His second daughter Greer Grammer, 31, was welcomed in 1992, with Barrie Buckner.

Sons Mason, 21, and Jude, 19, are from his marriage to Camille Donatacci.

Then, he and his current wife Kayte share three children - Faith, 11, Gabriel, 9, and James, 6.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Kelsey commented on his experience of being a dad, saying: "It's the greatest experience in the world, the joy every day of being with my kids."

As well as being a doting dad, Kelsey's career is important to him, and the actor, who is perhaps best known for his iconic role in the show Fraser, said of the reboot: "I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr Frasier Crane."

The classic comedy show, which was a spin-off from Cheers, has a huge cult following.