Jennifer Garner emulates daughter Violet's moment in the spotlight in new video

Jennifer Garner reminded fans just how much her daughter Violet Affleck looks like her in her latest video.

Over the weekend, the Alias actress took to Instagram and took part in a trend, first sharing a clip of herself glammed up, followed by much more candid clips and photos of herself through the years.

And while fans were quick to rave over the subsequent, hilarious snaps, the first clip was reminiscent of her own daughter, Violet, particularly when the two attended a state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House in 2022.

© Getty Images Violet and Jennifer in 2022

"The best because JOY is all over this!" Rita Wilson commented, as Debbie Gibson added: "You on a bad day is better than most," and others followed suit with: "Real person! We need this in social media," and: "All we see is beauty!" as well as: "Love this about you !So much authenticity, which is very needed today."