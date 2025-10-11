High Potential's Kaitlin Olson calls husband a 'liar' after claims he had a very famous ex

Kaitlin Olson has been married to Rob McElhenney, who has changed his name to Rob Mac, since 2008, but according to him, he had a very famous ex before her. The High Potential star revealed during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live that her husband has become "very creative" while "picking up the slack at home" with their two sons, Leo, 13, and Axel, 15, as Kaitlin juggles multiple acting jobs. "I've worked every day for a couple years now," she told Jimmy. "Rob is really picking up the slack at home. He's really enjoying and embracing parenting duty. He's getting very creative with things over there."

One "creative" way Rob is keeping himself and their boys entertained is to fabricate his dating history. "I came home the other day, and we were having dinner. The boys looked at me, and they were like, 'Mom, did dad date Kim Kardashian before you?' And I was like, 'Okay, here we go' because he's done this before," explaining how Rob convinced their sons that Kaitlin wanted to call them Jorhalal and Jamortimer.

"I was like, 'I didn't. Your dad's a liar. Your dad's lying to you. And that went on for years," she added. Kaitlin joked that Rob is "just a flat-out liar" and "doubled down" on his tale that he was engaged to Kim. "He doubled down on this Kim Kardashian thing. And they were like, 'So, dad wasn't engaged to Kim Kardashian, was he?' I had to play along, so I was like, 'Yeah, they were dating. We both dated people before.'"

However, Kaitlin soon had to come clean about Rob's tall tale. "He's filling them with confusing thoughts, [but] I put that to bed, and I didn't think about it for a while. Two weeks later, apparently, my husband went into his office and told everyone this story," she added, before explaining how the COO at Rob's company, More Better Industries, created a photoshopped image of Rob and Kim that looked like it had been taken years ago.

© Getty Images Kaitlin's husband, Rob, jokingly told their kids he was engaged to Kim Kardashian

"What happened there is apparently my husband went into his office and told everyone this story, and his COO fairy thought it was the greatest thing ever and spent all of her time at work for days and days and days creating this photo," she explained. "This piece of paper she wore in her purse for a week to age it. And then on the back, she made up a pretend marketing manager who wrote a note to Rob. She wrote it with her non-dominant hand, and I was like, 'Why? They don't know your handwriting.'"

© Getty Images Kaitlin called her husband a 'flat-out liar'

© Getty Images Kaitlin and Rob met in 2005

Kaitlin met Rob in 2005 when he cast her in his show, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and she soon developed a crush on her future husband. A year later, she made her feelings known during a game night when she attempted to "move myself into his lap." While that encounter didn't end as she hoped, they began dating not long after.

© Getty Images Kaitlin and Rob married in 2008

After dating in secret for a few months, they broke the news of their relationship to their co-stars, and Rob proposed in December 2007 at their friend and co-star Danny DeVito's beach house in Malibu. Kaitlin and Rob tied the knot on September 27, 2008, at a vineyard in Malibu, California, surrounded by their friends and family.