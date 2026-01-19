Dolly Parton through the decades in 8 photos as she turns 80

The "I Will Always Love You" hitmaker has been working actively for seven decades, first achieving mainstream success as a country music star in the '60s

Country singer Dolly Parton poses for a portrait session in 1978 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
Happy birthday to one of the most beloved legends in the world of music, Dolly Parton!

The country music icon turns 80 on January 19, 2026, with this year also marking seven decades since she began working in the music industry.

Dolly began her career as a young singer-songwriter in Tennessee before achieving mainstream commercial success as a country music singer, and later international acclaim as a crossover act and movie star.

In honor of her big day, take a look at Dolly through the decades, with eight photos capturing the star through the years…

Country singer Dolly Parton poses for a portrait in circa 1955 in Tennessee.© Getty Images

Little Dolly Rebecca Parton: the '50s

Dolly was born on January 19, 1946 in a cabin on the banks of the Little Pigeon River in Tennessee, living in relative poverty. She has often described her childhood growing up in her small home with 11 other siblings. But they were all happy, and often relied on music as an outlet, which Dolly later turned into a career.

1967: Country singer Dolly Parton with her collaborator Porter Wagoner on the set of his TV show in circa 1967. Mr. Wagoner is wearing a Nudie Suit designed by Nudie Cohn of Nudie's Rodeo Tailors.© Getty Images

The early days: the '60s

Dolly began songwriting for other artists and was signed at 19 to a record label, but as a bubblegum pop singer. She didn't begin experiencing any notable success, though, until she was invited by Porter Wagoner to join The Porter Wagoner Show, and started releasing duets with him that were commercially successful.

Country singer Dolly Parton performs onstage wearing a yellow dress in circa 1975 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

Becoming a star: the '70s

It was in the 1970s that Dolly first started achieving mainstream fame as a solo artist, with many of her signature songs coming from this era, including "Jolene," "Coat of Many Colors," and "Here You Come Again." She earned her first Grammy nomination in 1970, winning her first golden gramophone in 1979 for Best Country Vocal Performance, Female.

Portrait of, from left, Australian-American film director Colin Higgins (1941 - 1988), and American actors Jane Fonda (fore), Lily Tomlin (in checked blazer), and Dolly Parton on the set of the film '9 to 5' (also known as 'Nine to Five,' directed Higgins), Los Angeles, California, 1979.© Getty Images

Branching out: the '80s

In the 1980s, "Dolly Parton" became a household name across the globe thanks to the release of her film debut, 9 to 5, to which she also contributed its Oscar-nominated title track. The project was a worldwide hit and remains one of her best remembered roles to date. In this decade, she continued to act in other projects like The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982) and Steel Magnolias (1989). Of course, 1986 was also the year "Dollywood" was born.

American singer-songwriter, actress, and businesswoman Dolly Parton, poses for a portrait circa 1995 at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.© Getty Images

An era of reinvention: the '90s

By the end of the 1980s, Dolly began experimenting with new genres of music, winning another Grammy for the album Trio, a bluegrass record with Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt. She recorded several more bluegrass albums that decade, and even dipped into rock with 1998's Hungry Again

Although her most notable moment that decade, of course, was when Whitney Houston's cover of "I Will Always Love You" for the soundtrack of The Bodyguard became a worldwide juggernaut, bringing renewed attention to the 1973 Dolly original.

Honoree Dolly Parton, in a dress by Robert Bahar, arrives at the 2006 Kennedy Center Honors Sunday night in Washington DC. The 29th Annual Kennedy Centers Honors will be broadcast December 26th on CBS.© Getty Images

A living legend: the 2000s

By the turn of the century, Dolly had done enough to cement her legacy as one of the most beloved figures in the entertainment world. In this decade alone, she was awarded the Living Legend Medal by the U.S. Library of Congress, the National Medal of Arts, the Kennedy Center Honors, and her first induction into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Dolly Parton rehearses for the 2016 Christmas in Rockefeller Center© Getty Images

The firsts keep coming: the 2010s

Well over five decades into her career, Dolly kept going! Her 2014 album, Blue Smoke, became her highest charting effort on the Billboard 200 as a solo act (to that point), and she performed at UK's Glastonbury Festival in 2014 for the first time as well. The release of Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors and Dolly Parton's Heartstrings made her a holiday icon as well.

"I've always said that if my husband was in ill health or needed me, I would most definitely pull way back."© Getty

The present day: the 2020s

Through challenges with her health and the passing of her husband Carl Dean, the singer has continued going strong. In 2023, she released her very first rock album appropriately titled Rockstar, which is now her highest charting album in her career (and her first ever top-five record on the Billboard 200). And later in 2026, at 80 strong, she'll embark on a Las Vegas residency. All we can say is, go Dolly!

