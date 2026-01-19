Dolly Parton through the decades in 8 photos as she turns 80

Happy birthday to one of the most beloved legends in the world of music, Dolly Parton!

The country music icon turns 80 on January 19, 2026, with this year also marking seven decades since she began working in the music industry.

Dolly began her career as a young singer-songwriter in Tennessee before achieving mainstream commercial success as a country music singer, and later international acclaim as a crossover act and movie star.

In honor of her big day, take a look at Dolly through the decades, with eight photos capturing the star through the years…

© Getty Images Little Dolly Rebecca Parton: the '50s Dolly was born on January 19, 1946 in a cabin on the banks of the Little Pigeon River in Tennessee, living in relative poverty. She has often described her childhood growing up in her small home with 11 other siblings. But they were all happy, and often relied on music as an outlet, which Dolly later turned into a career.



© Getty Images The early days: the '60s Dolly began songwriting for other artists and was signed at 19 to a record label, but as a bubblegum pop singer. She didn't begin experiencing any notable success, though, until she was invited by Porter Wagoner to join The Porter Wagoner Show, and started releasing duets with him that were commercially successful.



© Getty Images Becoming a star: the '70s It was in the 1970s that Dolly first started achieving mainstream fame as a solo artist, with many of her signature songs coming from this era, including "Jolene," "Coat of Many Colors," and "Here You Come Again." She earned her first Grammy nomination in 1970, winning her first golden gramophone in 1979 for Best Country Vocal Performance, Female.



© Getty Images Branching out: the '80s In the 1980s, "Dolly Parton" became a household name across the globe thanks to the release of her film debut, 9 to 5, to which she also contributed its Oscar-nominated title track. The project was a worldwide hit and remains one of her best remembered roles to date. In this decade, she continued to act in other projects like The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982) and Steel Magnolias (1989). Of course, 1986 was also the year "Dollywood" was born.



© Getty Images An era of reinvention: the '90s By the end of the 1980s, Dolly began experimenting with new genres of music, winning another Grammy for the album Trio, a bluegrass record with Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt. She recorded several more bluegrass albums that decade, and even dipped into rock with 1998's Hungry Again. Although her most notable moment that decade, of course, was when Whitney Houston's cover of "I Will Always Love You" for the soundtrack of The Bodyguard became a worldwide juggernaut, bringing renewed attention to the 1973 Dolly original.

© Getty Images A living legend: the 2000s By the turn of the century, Dolly had done enough to cement her legacy as one of the most beloved figures in the entertainment world. In this decade alone, she was awarded the Living Legend Medal by the U.S. Library of Congress, the National Medal of Arts, the Kennedy Center Honors, and her first induction into the Grammy Hall of Fame.



© Getty Images The firsts keep coming: the 2010s Well over five decades into her career, Dolly kept going! Her 2014 album, Blue Smoke, became her highest charting effort on the Billboard 200 as a solo act (to that point), and she performed at UK's Glastonbury Festival in 2014 for the first time as well. The release of Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors and Dolly Parton's Heartstrings made her a holiday icon as well.

