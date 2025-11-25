Bruno Tonioli turns 70: see then-and-now photos, from work with the Rolling Stones to DWTS, Strictly and his partner

There's a reason Bruno Tonioli is a major fan favorite on Dancing with the Stars, with his infectious personality, larger-than-life judging style, and kind demeanor winning over viewers for two decades on the popular show.

The choreographer and TV personality hits the big 7-0 today, November 25, just in time for the DWTS season 34 grand finale, which will award either Robert Irwin, Alix Earle, Elaine Hendrix, Jordan Chiles or Dylan Efron with the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

This year also marks 20 years completed on the American dance competition, and that's not even mentioning the 15 years he spent on its British original counterpart, Strictly Come Dancing, plus his many decades as a professional choreographer for A-list musicians.

Take a walk down memory lane with Bruno Tonioli, revisiting his early work, his breakthrough to the mainstream, his personal life, and more…

© Getty Images Early Days Bruno's career began as a choreographer and dancer, working with several notable acts like Elton John, Tina Turner, and the Rolling Stones, pictured here on the set of the latter's music video "One Hit (To the Body)" in 1986

© Getty Images Strictly speaking In 2004, Bruno earned his first taste of mainstream TV fame with the premiere of Strictly Come Dancing as one of its judges, joining Craig Revel Horwood, Arlene Phillips, and head judge Len Goodman

© Getty Images Dancing across the pond Just a year later, he was recruited to join Len and Carrie Ann Inaba in the American version of Strictly, Dancing with the Stars

© Getty Images Moving on By this point, in 2018, his tenure with Strictly began winding down. Due to his growing commitments to DWTS, he bowed out of the BBC show in 2019, with Anton Du Beke announced as his replacement in 2022

© Getty Images New look! He returned to the DWTS ballroom in 2020 with a brand new look, trading his signature jet black for foxy silver, and bringing a whole new level of verve to his judging style

© Getty Images Bruno now Pictured here hosting the latest season of DWTS, Bruno is in the prime of his life, as beloved as a judge as ever. It hasn't yet been confirmed whether the show has been renewed for a 35th season