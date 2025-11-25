Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Bruno Tonioli turns 70: see then-and-now photos, from work with the Rolling Stones to DWTS, Strictly and his partner
The Dancing with the Stars judge celebrates his 70th birthday just in time for the season 34 grand finale with Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Grease Night" - This week on "Dancing with the Stars," "Grease is the word" as the 11 celebrity and pro-dancer couples take on performances inspired by "Grease" live on ABC. BRUNO TONIOLI© Getty Images
Ahad Sanwari
2 minutes ago
There's a reason Bruno Tonioli is a major fan favorite on Dancing with the Stars, with his infectious personality, larger-than-life judging style, and kind demeanor winning over viewers for two decades on the popular show.

The choreographer and TV personality hits the big 7-0 today, November 25, just in time for the DWTS season 34 grand finale, which will award either Robert Irwin, Alix Earle, Elaine Hendrix, Jordan Chiles or Dylan Efron with the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

This year also marks 20 years completed on the American dance competition, and that's not even mentioning the 15 years he spent on its British original counterpart, Strictly Come Dancing, plus his many decades as a professional choreographer for A-list musicians.

Take a walk down memory lane with Bruno Tonioli, revisiting his early work, his breakthrough to the mainstream, his personal life, and more…

Italian choreographer Bruno Tonioli (left) with Mick Jagger on the set of the Rolling Stones' music video for 'One Hit (To the Body)', England, 6th May 1986© Getty Images

Early Days

Bruno's career began as a choreographer and dancer, working with several notable acts like Elton John, Tina Turner, and the Rolling Stones, pictured here on the set of the latter's music video "One Hit (To the Body)" in 1986

Judge Bruno Tonioli attends the 'Strictly Come Dancing' Series 8 Launch Show at BBC Television Centre on September 8, 2010 in London, England.© Getty Images

Strictly speaking

In 2004, Bruno earned his first taste of mainstream TV fame with the premiere of Strictly Come Dancing as one of its judges, joining Craig Revel Horwood, Arlene Phillips, and head judge Len Goodman

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Episode 101" -- In the first round of competition, each couple demonstrated how well their training and rehearsing paid off, by performing a choreographed cha cha cha routine or a waltz. This Latin style of dance (cha cha cha) allowed the female professional dancers, Edyta, Charlotte and Ashly, to lead their celebrity dance partners, Evander, John and Joey. In the ballroom style (waltz), the male professional dancers, Louis, Jonathan and Alec, led their partners, Trista, Rachel and Kelly. "Dancing with the Stars" debuted WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1© Getty Images

Dancing across the pond

Just a year later, he was recruited to join Len and Carrie Ann Inaba in the American version of Strictly, Dancing with the Stars

DANCING WITH THE STARS: ATHLETES - "Episode 2604" - After three weeks of stunning competitive dancing, the final three couples advance to the finals of "Dancing with the Stars: Athletes," on The Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network. CARRIE ANN INABA, LEN GOODMAN, BRUNO TONIOLI© Getty Images

Moving on

By this point, in 2018, his tenure with Strictly began winding down. Due to his growing commitments to DWTS, he bowed out of the BBC show in 2019, with Anton Du Beke announced as his replacement in 2022

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "2020 Premiere" - "Dancing with the Stars" is back and better than ever with a new, well-known and energetic cast of 15 celebrities who are ready to add some glitzy bling to their wardrobe and break in their dancing shoes. The competition begins with a two-hour season premiere, live on ABC. BRUNO TONIOLI© Getty Images

New look!

He returned to the DWTS ballroom in 2020 with a brand new look, trading his signature jet black for foxy silver, and bringing a whole new level of verve to his judging style

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Prince Night (Semi-Finals)" - The ballroom is turning purple this week as "Dancing with the Stars" pays tribute to one of music's most legendary icons, Prince. Packed with unforgettable performances, each couple will perform two dances to some of Prince's most iconic hits. BRUNO TONIOLI© Getty Images

Bruno now

Pictured here hosting the latest season of DWTS, Bruno is in the prime of his life, as beloved as a judge as ever. It hasn't yet been confirmed whether the show has been renewed for a 35th season

Bruno Tonioli on "Dancing With the Stars"© Getty Images

Who is Bruno's partner?

He may be an open book in the ballroom, but when it comes to his private life, Bruno keeps his cards close. He isn't married, but has reportedly been in a relationship with Jason Schanne since 2010, with the two supposedly even hosting a commitment ceremony in 2012

