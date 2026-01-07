Blue Ivy Carter turns 14! Her best big sister moments with twin siblings Sir and Rumi

Happy birthday, Blue Ivy! As far as the idea of the "nepo baby" goes, among the Gen Z crowd, the now 14-year-old, celebrating her birthday on January 7, certainly takes the cake.

Over the years, the teenager has taken herself from being a history-making star, one of the youngest to ever win a Grammy Award with her featured work with mom Beyoncé, to a featured player in her own right.

© Getty Images Happy birthday, Blue Ivy!

Blue truly came into her own in 2023 when she joined her mom on stage on the Renaissance World Tour as a part of the dance crew, a position she returned to for 2025's Cowboy Carter Tour, elevating her skills and stage presence to the highest degree.

However, she's also stepped into her own as a confident mentor of sorts for her two younger siblings, eight-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter. While Sir stays out of the spotlight, this most notably became apparent over the past year as Rumi took to the stage with her big sister. Watch a snippet from it below...

WATCH: Beyoncé's daughter Rumi joins her and Blue Ivy on stage

In honor of her big day, we're taking a look at some of the teen's best big sister moments with her younger twin siblings…

© Getty Images Catch! Rumi first started making public appearances in 2022, when she joined her big sister and dad Jay-Z for the first time at Super Bowl LVI, watching the Los Angeles Rams face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Inglewood, California.



© John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock Continuing traditions As the years have gone on, the sisters have turned it into a yearly tradition, most recently arriving at Super Bowl LIX in matching black, with the two even recreating Blue's famous jumping pose before watching the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.



© via PictureGroup/Shutterstock Co-star and protector Rumi stepped into the spotlight in a big way when she joined her mom and sister on the Cowboy Carter Tour, making regular appearances when Beyoncé sings their collaboration "PROTECTOR." And just like a protector does, Blue was with her every step of the way, shielding Rumi from the crowd, holding her hand to calm her down when she gets overstimulated, even going viral for simply looking at her as a way to indicate what to do next, it's truly giving "manager Blue" energy. Previously, Beyoncé's stylist Ty Hunter even spoke exclusively with us at HELLO! about how the sisters are stepping into the spotlight and making it their own. "It's been a blessing." "To see the youth grow into talented individuals and their own individual style as well...has just been a blessing," he told us. "It was all about making them a part of this story," adding of how he styled them for the tour: "Age-appropriate was important all the way as well."

© via PictureGroup/Shutterstock Sisterly advice During an appearance on Sherri Shepherd's talk show last October, grandma Tina Knowles opened up about the advice the teen offered her younger sister when she was about to join them on stage for the first time last year. When Rumi expressed an interest in joining Beyoncé when she sings "PROTECTOR," Tina recalled Beyoncé saying: "Well, this is a song where you can come out and be yourself on [stage]." She continued: "And listen, she would come out, and the first night, she was so excited." "People were making all these crazy comments. And Blue was like, 'Rumi, you might need to calm it down.'"