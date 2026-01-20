The Traitors star Stephen Colletti expecting first baby with new wife Alex Weaver — see announcement photos

Congratulations are in order for Stephen Colletti: he is officially on his way to being a dad!

On Tuesday, January 20, the Laguna Beach alum, 39, announced that he and his wife Alex Weaver were expecting their first child together.

The couple tied the knot in October 2025, four years after starting to date, and two after the One Tree Hill actor proposed during a trip to Rome.

Stephen and Alex, 32, took to Instagram to announce their upcoming bundle of joy, sharing black-and-white photos in a joint-Instagram post highlighting the mom-to-be's baby bump.

The photos picture them both in jeans and white sweaters, embracing each other at the beach.

"Mom & Dad," Alex, a NASCAR host, captioned the post alongside a silver heart emoji, and fans and friends alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

© Getty Images Alex and Stephen in 2024

"Stoooop im the happiest for you guysss, congratulationsss. Best mom and dad to be!! I'm sending you alllll my love," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Alex oh my gosh congratulations to y'all!! The sweetest announcement you'll ever make!" and: "Yay!!! Congratulations!" as well as: "Omg omg omg!! So happy for you."

Stephen is currently competing on The Traitors US season four, starring alongside the likes of Lisa Rinna, Colton Underwood, Michael Rapaport, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Donna Kelce, Eric Nam, and Natalie Anderson, among others.

Alex and Stephen first said "I do" in a civil ceremony on October 3, 2025, for which the former wore a long-sleeved white minidress from Nadine Merabi with padded shoulders and a mock neckline.

Speaking with People at the time, the newlyweds shared: "It was a beautifully intimate day that was celebrated with both of our families by our side."

© Getty Images Stephen is currently a contestant on The Traitors season four

The pair also previously opened up to the outlet about their engagement in Italy, which took place exactly two years after their first date. "He gave no tells that that day was the big day," Alex said in September 2023. "In secret conversations with my mom, he was told to make sure I was dressed appropriately with my hair done and makeup on so Stephen suggested we take our 'Christmas card photo' as his sneaky way of getting me to dress nice," she added.

"We arrived at the park, and I started taking photos of Rome's skyline," she further recalled. "Stephen, very cleverly, communicated with a local photographer he had hired to snap photos of the proposal using hand signals they had discussed over email. He reached into his backpack and pulled out a black ring box. I then caught on and was overwhelmed with emotions. He got down on one knee and opened the box with the most beautiful ring that he helped design with Ring Concierge."