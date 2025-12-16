Lily Collins says it's 'important' baby daughter knows dad Phil Collins' music amid Genesis singer's health woes

For Lily Collins, now more than ever is it important that her father's music is a part of her daughter's life.

In January 2025, the Emily In Paris actress announced that she and husband Charlie McDowell, who she married in 2021, welcomed their first daughter together, Tove Jane, via surrogacy.

Little Tove is Phil Collins' second grandchild — his first, Zoë Amelie, was born to his adoptive daughter Joely Collins in 2009 — and she is growing up surrounded by the Genesis frontman's music just like her mom did.

Lily at the Emily in Paris season five premiere in Paris on December 15

Lily, during an appearance on TODAY on Monday, December 15 ahead of the release of Emily in Paris season five, the first season she worked on since becoming a mom, maintained it was "important" for her that Tove "grow up knowing my dad's voice and my dad's music, as I did."

"It's just lovely to have his music on in the house, and so from day one I just really wanted her to understand that," she emphasized.

Further speaking on her newfound purpose since becoming a mom, she said: "I have my daughter [who] is like a purpose much bigger than myself," adding that "the idea of letting perfection go was the greatest gift to me this year," especially going into filming Emily in Paris, which returns to Netflix Thursday.

The actress married Charlie, Mary Steenburgen's son, in 2021

"Because I was also exhausted, I remember saying like, 'Okay guys, didn't sleep, I may not know my lines perfectly, just going to roll with it,' It's more like, 'Let's just see what happens!'" she said of her time on set after welcoming Tove.

Phil's health

Earlier this year, Phil gave fans a scare when reports circulated that he had been hospitalized, with some going as far as to erroneously suggest he was on hospice care, which his team was quick to deny.

The "You'll Be in My Heart" singer's reps confirmed to TMZ at the time that he is not in hospice care, and though he was hospitalized, it was to undergo knee surgery, and maintained there was no reason to worry.

The couple welcomed Tove via surrogacy

News of Phil's health comes some years into his retirement from performing and overall retreat from public life. During his last slate of concerts in 2022, he had to perform while sitting down, and he was replaced on the drums by his son, Nic Collins.

Lily with her father Phil and mom Jill Tavelman in 2012

Earlier this year, he opened up about his ailing health, confessing it had largely taken away his hunger for making music. In addition to having type 2 diabetes, he suffers from lingering effects of a spinal injury from 2007. "I keep thinking I should go downstairs to the studio and see what happens," the eight-time Grammy winner told MOJO Magazine back in February, however he noted: "But I'm not hungry for it anymore."

"The thing is, I've been sick. I mean very sick," he further admitted. He also opened up shortly after his retirement about losing the ability to play drums. Speaking on his career and its physical toll in the YouTube documentary Phil Collins: Drummer First he shared: "It's still kind of sinking in a bit… I've spent all my life playing drums. To suddenly not be able to do that is a shock."