Rumer Willis stuns in bikini snap in glimpse of idyllic Idaho life with daughter Lou

Rumer Willis may be living in (currently) very snowy Idaho, but the cold weather isn't preventing her from putting on a bikini.

The House Bunny actress proved as much in her latest photos, featuring her daughter, Louetta Isley.

The doting mom is Demi Moore's eldest daughter with Bruce Willis, to whom she was married from 1987 to 2000. They also share daughters Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 31, plus the Die Hard actor shares daughters Mabel Ray, 13, and Evelyn Penn, 11, with wife Emma Heming Willis.

This week, Rumor took to Instagram and shared a round of photos from her January so far, starting off with a mirror selfie of herself in a locker room, wearing a floral bikini, and her daughter is hoisted on her hip, wearing an orange beanie matching her mom's.

She next shared a photo of a soup, followed by one of moose scattered on a road, plus another sweet photo featuring her two-year-old, in which she is planting a kiss on her cheek.

"Some things that I am treasuring from this week…and yes I ate a sneaky bite of the chicken dish I made before I took a pic it was too good," Rumer captioned her post, and fans and family alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

© Instagram Rumer shares her daughter with ex Derek Richard Thomas

"Dude the smile on the last slide sends me," her sister Scout wrote, as others followed suit with: "Love these," and: "That last pic. Maybe it's just me but I totally see your dad's resemblance in her little face," as well as: "I see your dad in your daughter's face."

Rumer confirmed she was moving out of Los Angeles in another Instagram post last January. "I've been ready for a new adventure and a new place for years, but for reasons only the universe knows, this house wasn't ready to be done with me. Twice, I packed it up with full intention to leave, and twice, I found myself staying," she explained at the time.

"This house and I have been through it all. I tore it down to the studs and rebuilt it with my first boyfriend. I've lived many different lives within these walls, tried on every version of myself (and every hair color imaginable), rearranged furniture more times than I can count, and even redesigned the kitchen before Lou was born," she added.

© Getty Images With her mom Demi in 2024

Further reminiscing on all that she experienced in the house, she wrote: "It's been the scene of dance parties, movie nights, backyard antics, arts and crafts, and mind-expanding, belly-aching, tear-streaming mushroom journeys."

© Instagram The former actress with her dad's wife Emma and her half-sisters

"I've felt excruciating heartbreak here and the thrill of new crushes. I've cried oceans of happy and sad tears, gotten ready for first dates, had great sex, not so great sex, and everything in between," she continued writing, adding: "I was pregnant in this house, gave birth in the living room, and for the past two years, I've raised my daughter here. And now, it feels like the house is finally ready to let me go. So, with the deepest love and gratitude, Lou and I say goodbye to Casablanca and LA and set off for a new adventure."

Rumer concluded: "I hope this place finds someone who will fill it with as much love, laughter, joy, and mischief as I did," noting: "And for anyone in LA navigating the fires — both literal and metaphorical — may you find safety, solace, and a space that holds you the way this one has held me."