TODAY's Al Roker's fans urge him to 'stay safe' as he braves the NYC snow storm: 'I'm not an old man'

New York City has been hit with a historic snow storm the weekend of January 24-25, 2026, with mayor Zohran Mamdani even declaring that schools will be going remote on Monday, January 26. Someone unaffected by it all, though, is TODAY's longtime weatherman, Al Roker.

The TV personality took to his Instagram page with a slew of clips of himself outside his home in the city, shoveling the snow off the sidewalk, while also sharing some updates on the weather for the rest of the week.

As you can see in the clip above, he explained that the snow itself was quite "light" and "fluffy," thereby making it much easier to shovel. He also quipped: "For those who're saying I should not be shoveling, yes, I'm 71 years old, I'm not an old man!"

Fans urged the TODAY anchor to stay warm and safe while also thanking him for the update. "I agree, 71 is not old. Happy to hear you're using that skill and shoveling wisely. Get that cardio in and stay safe," one commented, with another similarly adding: "Stay safe, Al. We love you."

He shared another clip of himself shoveling the snow, this time from the point of view of his wife Deborah Roberts, who jokingly asked why he was doing it and not the "younger kids," which he countered with: "Oh please, I am a young kid, I'm only 71!"

Al further added of the weather itself: "Normally, for every 1" of liquid, you get about 10" of snow. But when it's this cold, it produces a lighter, fluffier snow so you can get a higher ratio like 12" to 15" of@snow per 1" of liquid. And remember, your snow melt/salt is a lot less effective below 15°!"