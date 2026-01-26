Melissa Gilbert is 'moving forward' amid husband Timothy Busfield's child sex abuse charges: 'More to come'

Melissa Gilbert is speaking out amid her husband Timothy Busfield's child sex abuse charges.

Since the West Wing alum's arrest, the Little House on the Prairie alum has appeared to stand by her husband, including in court, after he was charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse.

Now she is further maintaining her support in a statement shared via her company Modern Prairie.

In a post on Instagram featuring a photo of herself sitting on a sofa enjoying a cup of tea, Melissa first wrote: "I'm sending you all my love and gratitude during this extraordinarily difficult time," adding: "Not only for Tim, me and our family, but in the collective heaviness so many of us seem to be carrying right now. Add an unexpected storm to the mix, and it can all feel like a bit too much."

"This season has reminded me, very clearly, how important it is to slow down, prioritize what truly matters, and allow ourselves moments of rest," she continued.

Melissa added: "Stepping back from the noise, the news, and even our daily responsibilities from time to time gives us space to recharge, reflect, and find our center again."

© Getty Images Timothy turned himself in after evading the police for some days

She then thanked fans for their support, writing: "Thank you, truly, for the love, patience, and support you continue to show Tim and me. Thank you for helping me to feel safer, more grounded, and deeply held by this extraordinary community of women here at Modern Prairie."

Lastly, she shared she would be "easing back into things thoughtfully and with care — moving forward one step at a time," and promised: "More to come, and so much gratitude always."

On January 13, Timothy, who Melissa married in 2013, turned himself in to authorities, after the Albuquerque Police Department issued an arrest warrant on January 9, alleging he engaged in unlawful sexual conduct with two 11-year-old boys.

© WireImage Melissa and Timothy have been married since 2013

The boys' identities were withheld from the public, however, per the arrest warrant, the victims' parents said the minors were child actors who met Timothy on the set of the FOX series The Cleaning Lady, where he served as a director.

© Getty Images Melissa alongside her attorney Larry Stein on January 20

Though prosecutors had initially requested that Timothy remain in custody, he was released from jail on January 20 while he awaits trial on the charges.

He previously maintained his innocence before turning himself in, in a video obtained by TMZ