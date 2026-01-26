Justin Baldoni's dad addresses son’s 'year full of turmoil and injustice' in birthday tribute

Justin Baldoni's father is standing by him.

Over the weekend, amid his ongoing legal battle with his former It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively, the Jane the Virgin alum rang in his 42nd birthday.

And though the embattled director and his wife Emily Baldoni stayed out of social media for the special day, his dad shared a tribute that alluded to the past year of "turmoil."

Taking to Instagram, Justin's dad Sam Baldoni shared a photo alongside his wife Sharon Baldoni and a newborn Justin, and first recalled how "being a new dad" he "had no idea what to expect when Justin was born," and his "not easy" birth, including over 34 hours of birth for Sharon, which culminated in a caesarian.

"As a result I got to hold him first and was able to put his little face against his mom's cheek," he further shared. "It was a spiritual, very exhilarating close to God kind of experience. This little guy filled our home with such joy all those years ago and to this day his presence lights up not only our lives but all those around him."

"I am so proud of my son for the man he has become and how he never stops learning about life, about love, about family and friendship, and about how to show up for the people he cares about most," he continued.

© GC Images Blake has since described working on the set of It Ends With Us as a nightmare

He further gushed: "I envy his continual dedication to his family and his love and admiration for his truly perfect partner Emily, my dearly loved daughter-in-love."

Then, alluding to the past year of legal troubles for Justin, among them allegations of sexual assault, which much of the cast of It Ends With Us has publicly stood by, Sam said: "Son, in a year full of turmoil and injustice you have remained steadfast in your faith knowing that truth and justice will prevail!"

"Happy Birthday son, I love you with all my heart and soul," the birthday tribute concluded.

© Instagram Justin with his wife, mother and kids

Justin was sued by Blake in December 2024; he denied her allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation, and filed a defamation and extortion countersuit against the Gossip Girl actress, however it has been dismissed by the judge.

© Getty The actor's celebrity lawyer in February 2023

Though he has remained largely out of the spotlight since, even as details of the suit against him and his behavior on set continue to come out, his attorney Bryan Freedman told TMZ in June: "I think that he's a person who wants to be vindicated, and that's all that he cares about."

He added: "He knows who he is. He knows what he's done. He knows what he hasn't done. And he wants the truth to come out, and he wants to do that in the appropriate way. ... He's waiting for his day in court, where he can speak out to tell the truth." A trial is set for May 2026.