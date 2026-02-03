Eddie Murphy's family is expanding — son expecting first child with Martin Lawrence's daughter

Eddie Murphy's family is growing!

The Coming to America actor is set to become a grandfather again, with his son Eric Murphy expecting his first child with wife Jasmin Lawrence.

The comedian, himself a father to ten children, is already a grandfather to granddaughters Evie and Zuri, his son Myles Murphy's daughters with Carly Fink, plus his daughter Bria Murphy is also currently pregnant.

Jasmin, who is actor Martin Lawrence's daughter, and Eric took to Instagram to announce their pregnancy, sharing photos highlighting the soon-to-be first-time mom's growing bump.

The first of the photos is a black-and-white portrait that sees Eric tilting his head towards the bump, and the others see Jasmin in a form-fitting white ruched off-the-shoulder dress.

"Thank you Jesus for the greatest gift," she wrote in her caption alongside a string of red heart emojis, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to congratulate them — and gush over the baby's set of grandparents.

© WireImage Jasmine and Eric in June 2024

"Having Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence as your grandparents is life!!!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Imagine having Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence as your grandfathers!!! I love this!!" and: "Aww Eddie and Martin grand poppa love this. Congratulations to the lovely couple," as well as: "Imagine having such legends as grandpas."

Though Eddie is already a grandfather, this marks Martin's first grandchild. He shares Jasmin with his ex-wife Patricia Southall, formerly Miss Virginia USA, who he married in 1995 though ultimately divorced in 1997.

He then began a relationship with Shamicka Gibbs, with whom he shares daughters Iyanna Faith, 25, and Amara Trinity, 23; they married in July 2010 — Eddie was among the 120 wedding guests — but divorced two years later.

© Getty Images The Murphy family in November 2025

Eddie shares Eric, 36, with Paulette McNeely, though little is known about her relationship with Eddie. The same year he welcomed Eric, he welcomed his first daughter, Bria, whose mom is Nicole Mitchell. Nicole and Eddie initially met in 1988, though they got married in 1993.

In 1990, before tying the knot with Nicole, he welcomed another son, Christian Murphy, with Tamara Hood, and he then went on to welcome five of his ten children, daughters Bria, 36, Shayne, 31, Zola, 26, and Bella, 24, as well as a son, Myles, 32.

© Getty Images Eddie and Martin are longtime friends and now in-laws

Nicole and Eddie divorced in 2006, and that year, he started dating Melanie Brown, aka Spice Girl Mel B. They had one child together, Angel Iris, in 2007. Since 2012, he has been in a relationship with Paige Butcher, with whom he shares daughter Izzy Oona, born on 3 May 2016, and son Max Charles, born on 20 November 2018.