This Seattle Seahawks star's wife will be 36 weeks pregnant on Super Bowl weekend

It seems every Super Bowl there is at least one WAG (wives and girlfriends) who is about to pop.

In recent years, Kylie Kelce (Jason Kelce's wife), Sydney Warner (Fred Warner's wife), and Chariah Gordon (Mecole Hardman Jr.'s fiancée) were among those in their last weeks (or even days) of pregnancy when their partners went to the Super Bowl, with the latter giving birth just as her fiancé won the championship in 2023.

This year, the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots are headed to Levi's Stadium, and along with them will be the Seahawks' defensive end Leonard Williams' wife Hailey Louise Williams, who will be 36 weeks pregnant at the game.

© Getty Images Hailey and Leonard when the Seahawks won the NFC championship

Speaking with People, Hailey, 34, revealed that Super Bowl weekend is in fact the last weekend she is allowed to travel by plane, and that her baby is due the second week of March.

"Everything is prepared for the baby. The nursery's done, I got the car seat and the stroller. We have the crib, and everything's ready to go," Hailey, a meditation teacher, shared, however, close as her due date is, the focus right now is winning the Super Bowl.

"Right now, we're focusing on football," she said, noting: "Leo's doing his best to support me with all the emotions that have come up because emotions come up in pregnancy."

Further reflecting on her pregnancy, Hailey shared that the baby has "reminded me that I needed to slow down."

"I'm so happy they chose my husband and me at this time to come into our lives and deepen this experience in ways that we couldn't have even imagined before, when it was just us two.

Hailey and Leonard, 31, tied the knot in March 2025, though they have been together for 11 years. Hailey is the daughter of Ronnie Lott, a former football safety who was in the NFL for 14 seasons, from 1981 to 1994, who will be in attendance at the Super Bowl in Santa Clara this Sunday.

The fact that Hailey has been pregnant throughout this football season has only made it more special, like her baby is "already a part" of it. "Being able to be on the field was such a moment that we'll never forget. It's now burned into our brains, and it's one of those things we always look back on, especially being pregnant."

She added: "It makes it even more meaningful for us because I know we'll get to say, 'Oh, you were there along the way with us, and you got to be along the journey.'"

Gushing about the current team, she further shared: "It turned out in a way that really was great for my husband and for the team, and ultimately, they've been working so hard for this goal," adding: "There's a connection on this team that I haven't seen before, and my husband says, 'It's like there's no ego.' I feel like I see that within the players, too. I feel like this team definitely feels special. Amazingly, they get to be rewarded in this special way."