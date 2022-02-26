Nicole Kidman's $20,000 wedding dress belongs on Bridgerton - see photo

Nicole Kidman has been happily married to Keith Urban for almost 16 years now – and the couple are very much still in love, often sharing sweet photographs together on social media.

Their 2006 wedding day in their native Australia saw Nicole wear the most gorgeous bridal gown – which is giving us serious period drama vibes (á la Bridgerton)! Her amazing dress was a Balenciaga creation, made for her by Nicolas Ghesquière featuring a statement puff sleeve on one shoulder, trimmed with delicate ruffles.

The gentle sweetheart neckline complemented the feminine design and Nicole looked flawless, choosing to wear her hair in ringlets and adding a chic bridal veil.

The dress is rumored to have cost $20,000, but it appears it was money well spent as Nicole revealed she will one day pass it onto her daughters. "It’s the most exquisite dress and it is so beautiful,” she told E! News in 2015.

Nicole Kidman's dress was breathtaking

“Nicolas [Ghesquière] made it for me and it is wrapped in special paper and it will be passed on to whichever daughter wants to wear it. I still have so many of my dresses. I treat them as you would a painting because that’s what they are—they’re just in a different form.”

The couple said "I do" surrounded by friends and family at the breathtaking setting of Cardinal Cerretti Memorial Chapel.

Nicole and Keith got married in Australia

Southern Living reported that the couple did not ask for wedding gifts, instead, they were content with donations to Sydney's Children's Hospital.

Nicole and Keith now share two children together, Sunday Rose and Faith, and Nicole also has two children from her previous relationship with Tom Cruise, Connor and Isabella.

The couple had vintage wedding cars on the day

To celebrate her and Keith's 14-year anniversary, Nicole uploaded a black-and-white photograph of the couple with the caption: "Us #happyanniversary," along with a love heart emoji.

And to mark their twelfth anniversary, Nicole shared a stunning video with her fans on Instagram, giving them a glimpse of what their big day was like.

Nicole shared a peek inside her special day on her 12th wedding anniversary

Back in 2013, Keith opened up about his wife on American Idol, saying: "I have an extraordinary wife in Nic, who is an amazing mother." And for Nicole, the feelings are mutual.

In a 2020 Today interview, she said: "I'm married to a really good man. And the kids have a great father and that's a very beautiful thing to be able to say." Awww!

