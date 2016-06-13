Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo live la dolce vita at Italian society wedding

Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo were living la dolce vita last week. The Monaco royals attended the lavish nuptials between Italian stylist Giovanna Battaglia and Swedish realtor Oscar Englebert in Capri, Italy.

The posh society wedding, which kicked off on Thursday with a rehearsal dinner at Piazza Umberto I was followed by a seaside ceremony at the Punta Carena lighthouse on Friday, June 10.

The Monaco royals attended the Italian society wedding in Capri Photo: Instagram.com/DerekBlasberg

The bride walked down the aisle wearing a statement custom ball gown by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, which featured an embellished corset and a ruffled statement train, for the opulent festivities. Givovanna completed her bridal look with a floral crown and veil.

Beatrice (second from left) and Pierre (second from the right) joined in the wedding fun Photo: Instagram.com/evbousis

In a stunning moment after the pronunciation of the couple as husband and wife, the newlyweds were showered with pink, white and red heart-shaped confetti launching behind them as the bridesmaids dressed in Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino, Giambattista Valli and Azzedine Alaia cheered them on.

A video posted by Roberta Gouvea (@roberta_gouvea) on Jun 10, 2016 at 6:54pm PDT

Guests took to social media to share photos from the over-the-top celebrations using the hashtag “gioandoscar.” Images and video showed the stylist walking down the aisle in addition to dancing at the reception.

Photos on Instagram also showed Monaco's Beatrice and Pierre celebrating with fellow wedding guests at the Italian celebrations in Capri.

A video posted by Dan and Dean Caten (@dsquared2) on Jun 11, 2016 at 4:18am PDT



Pierre and Beatrice’s attendance at the Italian wedding came just a few days after attending the Convivio 2016 fundraiser in Milan, on June 7. The pair stunned at the charity event, which was founded by the late Gianni Versace and supported by Gianfranco Ferre, Giorgio Armani and Valentino, raises awareness for individuals affected by AIDS.