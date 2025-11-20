Princess Charlene recreates bridal look from 14 years ago - in 'sculptural' Armani gown

Princess Charlene was the picture of elegance and grace as she stepped out on 19 November to attend the Monaco National Day Gala 2025 at the Grimaldi Forum, an exhibition and trade centre in Monaco. Prince Albert and his wife were the ultimate power couple, but Princess Charlene, 47, stole the show as she arrived wearing a sensational glittering white gown - with a nod to her bridal look from 2011.

The dress, which, according to Royal Fashion Daily on Instagram, was an Armani Prive number, featured long sleeves, a floor-skimming skirt, and ruched detailing on the bodice to add to the luxurious feel of the look. The gown also featured structured shoulders and a subtly extended boat neckline.

© Getty Images Princess Charlene wears the Foam Tiara Taking the look from red carpet glamour to regal elegance was the addition of a tiara. Charlene chose the 'Diamond Foam Tiara' by Lorenz Baumer, which is extra special as she donned it on 2 July 2011 for a dinner at the Monaco Opera House following her and Albert's religious wedding ceremony.

Charlene wears her wedding tiara © Getty Princess Charlene wore the tiara to her wedding reception Having reported on Charlene's fashion, both past and present, for two years at HELLO!, I feel the Armani dress from Wednesday evening was truly a tribute to her bridal look from 14 years ago. Charlene wore a white Armani gown twice on the day - firstly to the ceremony at the Prince's Palace, before swapping into a tiered party dress also by the same high-end Italian fashion designer for the reception.

Meanwhile, the glimmering tiara from Wednesday night was a wedding gift from her husband. It featured a diamond aigrette-style aesthetic, which sat, unusually, on the side of her head. The smattering of diamonds on the headband frame was made to look like a wave – a touching nod to her past as an Olympic swimmer (the royal swam competitively from 1996 until her retirement in 2007 due to a shoulder injury). © Getty Images Princess Charlene wore the Diamond Foam Tiara by Lorenz Baumer According to The Court Jeweller, the piece was designed by Lorenz Baumer, who is a renowned German-French jeweller who owns an eponymous atelier on Place Vendôme in Paris, one of the city's most famous and beautiful neoclassical squares. You may also like Princess Charlene and Prince Albert's twins, 10, completely steal the show on Monaco's national day

A perfect evening look On the occasion of the Monaco National Day Gala, the princess paired her Armani gown and bridal tiara with a flapper-girl style hairstyle, which was elevated by the statement headpiece. Her blonde locks were swept up into a bun with a strand pulled out and styled into a beautiful wave to frame her face. © Getty Images Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend the Gala at the Grimaldi Forum during the Monaco National Day 2025 She also added to the glamour with taupe satin heels with a pointed toe and a glossy red lip. The extravagance of the look mirrored the importance of the event. The National Day of Monaco falls on 19 November each year – the day of Prince Albert's formal investiture ceremony marking his official ascension to the throne in 2005. The day celebrates the sovereign and the people of Monaco.

An expert verdict I will certainly be taking inspiration from Charlene's white look this party season, as will Gabrielle Mai, a global fashion stylist with seven years of experience in the fashion industry. "This is Princess Charlene at her most glamorous. The Armani gown is proof of beautiful craftsmanship," she tells us. "The column silhouette, soft shimmer and long sleeves create a clean, almost sculptural line that lets the fabric and fit do all the talking. It's refined, minimal and extremely elegant, the kind of eveningwear Charlene wears best. © Getty Images Princess Charlene's gown was sculpted and elegant "The decision to pair it with her flapper-inspired tiara, the same diamond headpiece she wore on her wedding day, adds beautiful emotional depth," the stylist adds. "Its 1920s styling, with its delicate bandeau shape and vintage glamour, contrasts gently with the modern simplicity of the dress. The result is a look that feels both serene and deeply personal."