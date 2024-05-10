Pregnant Hailey Bieber swaps $600k engagement ring for $20k symbolic sparkler for third Hawaii wedding

Hailey Bieber, 27, and Justin Bieber's, 30, surprise pregnancy announcement and vow renewal in Hawaii sparked a flurry of congratulatory messages from friends and fans.

Aside from complimenting Hailey on her blossoming baby bump, many didn't seem to have spotted that the model was sporting a new ring on her left hand. The radiant mother-to-be highlighted her pregnancy with a figure-skimming, sheer lace Saint Laurent dress featuring long sleeves and an off-the-shoulder neckline – much like her original custom Off-White gown, designed by the late Virgil Abloh.

Tiffany wedding rings

While the Rhodes founder teamed her gown with an embroidered veil and her oval diamond engagement ring for her South Carolina ceremony in 2019, her vow renewal saw her accessorise with a headdress and an eternity wedding ring that matched her husband Justin's band.

Tiffany has revealed they were responsible for the couple's Forever bands, which feature a full circle of diamonds that caught the light as the pair cradled Hailey's bump.

Symbolic ring meaning

© Getty Images The couple got married in New York in 2018 and South Carolina in 2019

The designer rings retail for $20k online, but Laura Taylor from Lorel Diamonds revealed they look far more expensive and could be symbolic of their new journey into parenthood.

She explained: "You don’t have to exchange new rings during a vow renewal ceremony, however Hailey and Justin have chosen to celebrate by giving one another matching 'mom & dad' rings.

"They’ve chosen to give each other full eternity rings, often worn by married couples who have hit major anniversary milestones, but they are also popular gifts to give new mothers following the birth of their first child.

© Instagram The model wasn't yet sporting her oval ring in the couple's engagement photos

"A full eternity ring symbolises eternal love and commitment. By choosing matching eternity bands for their vow renewal, Justin and Hailey are promising that they are starting this new chapter in their lives together, as one."

At first glance, Laura said Hailey’s ring appeared to be 3 carats, which explains her estimated value of £25,000 ($31,000), while she thought Justin's seemingly bigger ring at 4 carats makes it look as though it could cost £30,000 ($38,000).

Both the real price of $20k and the estimated $30k based on its appearance are much more modest than Hailey's engagement ring from her husband.

Hailey's $600k engagement ring

© Getty Hailey's engagement ring features an oval diamond

In 2018, the 'Ghost' singer popped the question in the Bahamas at a local restaurant and they tied the knot in a New York courthouse later that year, before exchanging Tiffany wedding bands at a bigger ceremony in 2019. It's not clear if these were the same ones as the most recent photos.

"Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast," the 'Love Yourself' singer confessed when he announced their engagement. "Listen, plain and simple Hailey I am so in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly."

While the snaps showed Hailey wearing a diamond-studded eternity band on her left hand, much like her most recent one, she later swapped it for a large oval diamond on her ring finger.

Analysing the huge sparkler, Jessica Flinn-Allen, CEO and founder of Jessica Flinn Fine Jewellery, estimated it was between six and eight carats and is set on an 18-carat yellow gold band, making it worth $600,000 (£500,000).

The expert called it a "remarkably precious piece," adding: "The singular stone symbolises the unity and love intrinsic to marriage, representing the merging of two souls in a promise of enduring love."

RELATED: I tried Hailey Bieber's favourite perfume and a stranger asked me out on a date