Kate Hudson talks change in Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell and their relationship as she talks famous family

Kate Hudson loves nothing more than spending time with her family, and it's easy to see why.

The Hollywood star's mom is none other than Goldie Hawn, and her stepdad, who she affectionately calls 'Pa', is Kurt Russell.

The actress opened up about Goldie and Kurt' on a new interview on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, and how they are changing as they are getting older, with their relationship stronger than ever.

She said: "They've been together 40-plus years. They are like the center of our family. Now, as they're getting a little bit older, their relationship is so cute … I can't stand it. Kurt just adores my mom. He just loves her so much."

Kate lives nearby to Kurt and Goldie, in fact, just a few doors down from their home in Los Angeles. She resides in her former childhood home, and told Howard that she was very "codependent" with Goldie.

© Jon Kopaloff Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's relationship is just getting sweeter, says Kate Hudson

She added: "Our family is just nuts — in the best way. Everyone is so different, but everyone wants to enjoy their life. There's a lot of like joie de vivre … We've got this life force in our family and it's so great."

Kate is a doting mom herself and often shares sweet glimpses into her home life on social media.

© Getty Images Goldie and Kurt are incredibly close to their family

The Music actress is mom to Ryder, 20, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, Bingham, 13, who she shares with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and Rani Rose, four, who she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Goldie and Kurt have eight grandchildren in total. Goldie's oldest son Oliver Hudson shares children Bodhi, Wilder and Rio with his wife Erinn, and the couple's son Wyatt Russell shares sons Buddy and Boone, with wife Meredith Hagner.

© Matt Winkelmeyer Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are couple goals

Goldie previously shared with Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them. Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important," she added.

It sounds like it's a lot of fun partying with the family too, as Kate also told Howard during the interview that she enjoys throwing parties regularly, and that she has a no phone rule so that people really enjoy being in the moment.

© Photo: Instagram Goldie and Kurt at home in LA

"I throw the best parties because I don't let people bring in their phones. It's about a real mix of people, and you've got to have the people that are going to go nuts, that are going to be the ones that people are going to go home and talk about."

She added that Goldie and Kurt were by far the most fun. "They're the most fun! They love a good party," she said.