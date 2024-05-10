Gwen Stefani's dip-hem wedding dress for Blake Shelton nuptials was very familiar

When Gwen Stefani married Blake Shelton in 2021 she opted for an, unsurprisingly, avant-garde white wedding dress.

The dress was one to remember, giving us some serious déjà vu when the first photos with her new husband were first released.

© Getty Gwen Stefani arrived to the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards in a Vera Wang dress

The No Doubt star, 54, was spotted on the red carpet three years prior in 2019 when she arrived at the E! People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar wearing a near-identical dress.

© Getty Gwen's dress could have been her muse for her 2021 bridal look

The 'Don't Speak' singer bossed it in a scrunchy dip-hemmed dress in a scrunchy white material. The gown featured a long train and a corseted bodice, as well as a nipped-in waistline.

© Getty Gwen's dress featured a long train

The 'Sweet Escape' hitmaker teamed the bold gown with her signature black fishnet stockings and a pair of slinky black over-the-knee boots. Adding another element to the look was Gwen's over-the-elbow black velvet gloves.

Rounding off Gwen's bridal aesthetic was her surprisingly muted hair and makeup looks. The mother-of-three wore her platinum blond locks in soft waves with a deep side part and a nude glossy lip to allow her black winged liner to take center stage.

© Getty Gwen Stefani ditched her iconic red lip

Vera Wang handcrafted Gwen this bespoke white gown for the 2019 People's Choice Awards, a special occasion as the 'Hollaback Girl' singer collected the Fashion Icon Award.

© Getty Gwen picked up the Fashion Icon of 2019 award

It seems the 'Just A Girl' songstress just couldn't get enough of the showstopping red carpet look from 2019 as it became her muse when she enlisted Vera Wang to make her actual wedding gown.

Gwen married her country music star beau wearing a doppelganger dress featuring a corset top with a plunging sweetheart neckline and frothy tulle mini skirt. Attached at the waist was a longer tulle skirt with a long train, mirroring the exact silhouette of her red carpet look from 2019.

The 'What You Waiting For?' singer once again wore fishnets but opted for a white pair to keep in with the bridal aesthetic. She also wore statement boots, swapping her over-the-knee black pair for a shin-skimming pair in white with a stiletto heel and pointed toe.

© Getty Carson Daly officiated Gwen and Blake's wedding

Gwen's chapel-length veil was embroidered with her and Blake's first names, as well as the names of the 2000s icon's three sons - Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10.

Her beautiful Vera Wang ensemble was a marked departure from the dress she sported in 2002 when she married Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale. The skirt of her John Galliano bridal gown was dip-dyed salmon pink.

© Getty Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, 34, married Gwen Stefani, 32, in 2002

At the time, the ever-rebellious style icon said: "When I got engaged, I said I wanted [my dress] to be over the top, but not traditional – I wanted it to be everything."

© Getty Gwen Stefani got married in a more unconventional gown to her 2021 version

Gwen and the 'God's Country' singer got married in an intimate ceremony on Blake’s ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma officiated by The Voice presenter Carson Daly.