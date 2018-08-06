Love Island winner Dani Dyer reunites with her famous family The aspiring actress was very happy to see her younger siblings again!

Dani Dyer's family have been on holiday in Orlando since she won Love Island, but on Monday they returned to the UK – and she was very happy to be reunited with them once again! The aspiring actress took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of her with her 11-year-old sister Sunnie. "My baby," she captioned the photo. In another post, Dani shared an adorable video of her brother Artie, five, in which she asked him where she had been and if he had missed her. "Yes but I have never been to Love Island before," he replied. Dani's new boyfriend Jack Fincham has seemingly met her family since they returned too, as the 25-year-old salesman was featured in another Instagram Story on Monday evening, appearing to be at their family home.

Dani Dyer with her sister Sunnie

What's more, Jack was even gifted with some Disney merchandise. Dani posted a photo of a T-shirt which had the words 'Magic 00' on the back of it. "Presents from me mother and pops @jackcharlesf welcome to the family," she wrote.

The star's new boyfriend Jack was given a present

Jack has already bonded with Dani's famous dad, EastEnders star Danny Dyer, despite having not him met until now. On Sunday, he opened up about the actor on Love Island: The Reunion, saying: "Yeah I've been texting him, he told me he likes me!" Jack and Dani grew incredibly close in the two months that they spend on Love Island, and Jack revealed the couple's plan to move in together and eventually get married, telling presenter Caroline Flack: "Listen, we'll get married, but not in the next year."

Dani's little brother Arty was also pleased to see his big sister

Dani recently opened up about why her parents, Danny and Jo Mas, are currently on holiday in Orlando in the week that she left the villa. Chatting to Good Morning Britain, she said: "They didn't think I was going to last. My dad said he thought I'd last [a] half hour. It's rained for them so I've just said, 'You know what, you should have been home'. It has been really difficult because it has been such a huge change in our lives, but they have been brilliant. My dad especially, they ring us all the time. He's going to guide Jack as well with the right direction, which is nice."