Exclusive! Chloe Madeley finds her dream wedding dress as she reveals plans for church ceremony This is so exciting!

Chloe Madeley and England rugby union star James Haskell’s lavish wedding is due to take place in 2020, but the bride-to-be exclusively reveals to HELLO! that they are holding a small, intimate ceremony in church this December to make their union official ahead of the big celebrations planned for after the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Originally the legal ceremony was going to take place in a registry office but, inspired by the royal wedding in May, it will now be held in the church near where the groom grew up. "James is a traditional guy and wants us to marry in a traditional setting," says 31-year-old personal trainer Chloe, who was a guest with James, a friend of the Duke of Sussex, at the royal nuptials in Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel.

"I think it was Meghan and Harry’s wedding that inspired James to choose to get married in church. He sat me down and said: ‘I can tell you why I love you every day but I won’t get to make these vows unless we marry in church. I want to get married in a serious, historical ceremony,'" remembers Chloe. "It was very romantic. Until then I’d assumed we’d just pop in to a register office. Now I find the thought of standing in front of him in church very exciting. I love him to bits."

Chloe Madeley tried on several wedding dresses before finding her dream design - which has not yet been photographed

Her magical pre-Christmas wedding in Berkshire will be a close-knit occasion, attended by only 30 guests, including Chloe's parents, TV presenters Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, On finding her dream dress by Pronovias - a different design to the one she is wearing in the photo - Chloe says, "I’m keen to wear a gown with a long elegant train because I love the sweeping sound it will make as I glide up the aisle." "My parents are very excited. Dad is so looking forward to walking me up the aisle, and Mum’s feeling very emotional, too. From the minute she met James she loved him." But has the bride-to-be tracked down her dream dress? "Yes, I’ve found The One. I’ve never seen a dress like it. I’ve completely fallen in love. My childhood fantasy of how I will look as a bride has come true. Now I can’t wait to walk up the aisle and say: 'I do.'"

