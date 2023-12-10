Alex Murphy and Paul Klein share photos from their 'dreamy' winter wonderland wedding

A sprinkling of frost and snow put the finishing touches to the "perfect wedding" of former Dancing on Ice star Alex Murphy and her husband Paul Klein who tied the knot in historic splendour at Ashridge House in Hertfordshire.

And as they exclusively share their special moments with HELLO!, Alex tells us: "It was the best day of our lives. I'd dreamed of having a winter wedding and it was better than I could ever have imagined.

"I felt so excited to be surrounded by the people we love that I was jumping up and down the whole day," continues the newlywed, whose 200 guests included ice dancing champions Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, and Karen Barber.

Paul, of the famous YouTube duo Woody & Kleiny, adds: "It really was the most magical day. I'm not usually an emotional guy, but I kept crying tears of happiness."

The newlyweds, who first found love on reality show Celebrity Coach Trip in 2019 and became engaged after Paul's surprise proposal at Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland festival last December, were joined for their nuptials by US-born Alex's family, who flew in from Boston, Massachusetts.

"They thought it was like a fairy-tale," she recalls. "During his speech the next day, my dad said it felt like our own royal wedding."

The regal venue was adorned with floral archways and cascading green foliage and scented white flowers for the big day.

"It was like a gorgeous film set," says Alex, who with bridegroom Paul were the stars of the show.

Alex looked breath-taking in a snow-white bespoke gown by designer Kay Heeley of Angel Couture.

With its fitted bodice, a skirt that flared from the waist - "like a skating skirt," says the 34-year-old ice-skating pro – ethereal long tulle sleeves, a 10ft train and longer veil, it was everything she could have wished for.

"When I saw my reflection, I gasped," she says. "This dress was designed to be worn in three different ways, which I did. There was even a hidden pocket to carry my vows.

"My initials were embroidered on the inside," she continues, "and a piece of my mum Lynda's wedding dress was stitched into the lining."

