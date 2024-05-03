Lionel Richie, 74, is supported by stunning statuesque girlfriend, 34, at The King's Trust 2024 Global Gala

Lionel Richie had a very special date at The King's Trust 2024 Global Gala on Thursday – his stunning girlfriend, Lisa Parigi.

The American Idol judge, 74, co-hosted the star-studded event – alongside former British Vogue editor Edward Enninful – and looked thrilled to have his supportive girlfriend, 34, by his side.

Held at Casa Cipriani in New York City, the gala helps raise funds and awareness for The King's Trust, a charity that helps young people who have faced disadvantage and adversity to better their future through education and employment.

Lionel – who is 40 years Lisa's senior – looked dapper in a black velvet tuxedo and bowtie, but it was Lisa who stood out from the crowd.

© Getty Images Lisa's beautiful gown looked perfect on her

The entrepreneur was a vision in a billowing white gown with green floral embroidery and exaggerated, off-the-shoulder sleeves that boasted bow embellishments.

The beautiful dress also featured a center split that showed a hint of her never-ending legs and towering, white peep-toe heels.

Lionel and Lisa have been together for over a decade after being introduced by mutual friends at a dinner party. Lisa was living in Switzerland – where she was born and raised – at the time but met Lionel during a trip to LA.

Speaking about their instant connection, she told Harper's Bazaar Arabia: "We had great conversations, we spoke all night long about everything. It's been beautiful so far."

© Getty Images The couple have been together for over a decade

Lisa is the founder and CEO of lifestyle brand, The Estate Collection. She also runs her own skincare line and can speak four languages. Prior to her career as an entrepreneur, Lisa worked in the tech industry and has worked within many firms across Europe.

Lionel is no stranger to long-term relationships and despite two failed marriages he still describes himself as a "hopeless romantic".

"I'm a man who's been through the ups and the downs, the ins and the outs of love," he previously told People.

Speaking about Lisa, he added: "She's extremely beautiful, but most importantly she's smart and helps me deal with my crazy world."

© Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock Lisa and Lionel both looked incredible

Lionel was married to his college sweetheart, Brenda Harvey-Richie from 1975 until 1993. They took in their daughter, Nicole Richie, when she was two years old, and legally adopted her when she was nine.

Following his marriage and subsequent divorce from Brenda, Lionel married his second wife, Diane Alexander. The couple married in December 1995, after welcoming their first child, Miles Brockman Richie, in May 1994.

In August 1998, Lionel and Diane welcomed their second child, daughter, Sofia Richie. They split in 2004.

Lisa has a close relationship with all of Lionel's children, especially Sofia.

© Instagram Lisa is very close to Lionel's daughter Sofia Richie

In 2022, she attended her bridal shower ahead of her April 2023 wedding to Elliot Grainge and shared a sweet message to her on Instagram.

"To a lifetime of love showering the bride to be with happiness & blessing @sofiarichie," she captioned photos from the event.

A few months before, she sang Sofia's praises while paying tribute to her on her birthday. "@sofiarichie You light up every room you walk into & your laugh is contagious. Celebrating you always... Birthday Queen Love u so much Sof," she captioned a sweet photo of them and Lionel together.