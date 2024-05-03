Father-of-the-groom David Beckham channels James Bond in family wedding photo

David Beckham celebrated his 49th birthday on 2 May, prompting several of his close family and friends to pay tribute to him on social media.

One of them was his daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham, who married his eldest son Brooklyn in April 2022. "Happy birthday @davidbeckham I love you so much and this pic is my fave," Nicole captioned a photo posted on her Instagram Stories, which showed David looking dapper in his father-of-the-groom suit.

© Instagram Nicola Peltz Beckham shared a wedding photo to mark David Beckham's 49th birthday

The former England footballer wrapped his arm affectionately around Nicola's grandmother and maid of honour Bunny's shoulders as the pair grinned for the photo, which appears to have been taken at Brooklyn and Nicola's pre-wedding party on the first night of their three-day celebrations. David channelled James Bond in his effortless black suit and white shirt, ditching a tie in a more informal look, while Bunny wore a shimmering blue jacket.

The following day, David changed into another suit with satin lapels by Dior's Kim Jones, a friend of the family, which he paired with a white shirt, a black bow tie and pointed-toe shoes. The athlete's younger sons and Brooklyn's groomsmen wore matching suits, while the groom stood out in his black wool tailcoat with a silver chain, white bow tie and pocket square.

Speaking to Vogue about their look, designer Kim said: "I love the fact all the Beckham boys express their personalities in the suits they chose.

"I've known them all a long time and seeing them all grow up and develop their own tastes is really cool. Like David's style, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. I love them all."

© Getty The couple got married at the Peltz family estate in Palm Beach in 2022

David's wedding day look came as a surprise to some fans since he had released a photo of their suit fitting weeks before the wedding and teased a totally different look.

"Creating special memories. Wedding plans underway and the dads are all suited and booted," David captioned the photo. Victoria Beckham's husband wore a black tuxedo jacket and matching trousers with a dark tie, a black pocket square and round pointed shoes.

© Instagram The England footballer sported a different suit in the weeks before the wedding

Nicola and Brooklyn tied the knot at her billionaire father Nelson's Palm Beach home on April 9 2022 after announcing their engagement in July 2020. The show-stopping event was attended by 500 guests including Serena Williams, Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay and Cruz Beckham's godfather Marc Anthony, who sang four songs at the reception.

© Instagram Brooklyn proposed in 2020

Both the Beckhams and the Peltzs dressed to the nines for the occasion, with Victoria admitting she took "quite a while" to come up with the design for her shimmering metallic silver gown, complete with delicate spaghetti straps, an elegant plunge neckline and striking lace accents.

"It took me quite a while to figure out what I wanted to wear," the mother-of-four told Vogue. "The day wasn't about me, it was about Brooklyn and Nicola. So I wanted to look appropriate, and really to be comfortable and to feel like myself."

Her daughter Harper was the perfect bridesmaid in a dress designed by Nicola, which VB described as "angelic, sweet and simple."

