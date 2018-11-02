Gwyneth Paltrow shares first photo of stunning wedding day – see her amazing dress How beautiful is Gwyneth's dress?

Gwyneth Paltrow has shared the first stunning photo from her wedding day to Brad Falchuck back in September. The beautiful snap shows the pair celebrating with their friends and family shortly after tying the knot, and the Shakespeare in Love actress looked simply stunning in a lace Valentino wedding gown, while wearing her blonde tresses in loose waves. The beautiful wedding photo was first shared on Gwyneth's lifestyle site, Goop, along with details of the couple's special day. The couple invited just 70 people to the intimate wedding ceremony, which was held at the couple's Hamptons home.

Brad and Gwyneth on their wedding day ©John Dolan

Guests included the mum-of-two's Avengers co-star, Robert Downey Jr, Cameron Diaz and Rob Lowe, while the rehearsal dinner took place at Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld's home. After the ceremony and dinner, Gwyneth swapped her stunning Valentino gown for a Stella McCartney dress for dancing. Following their stunning day, the newlyweds went on a tour around Europe for their honeymoon, and stayed in some of the world's most exclusive hotels. The couple started their trip in in Italy, with Gwyneth taking to Instagram to share a photo of the "Umbrian Sunset." They have since travelled on to Paris, where they spent the weekend at the Four Seasons Hotel George V, one of the most expensive hotels in the world. Honeymooning in style, the couple appeared to have stayed in one of the Presidential Suites, which costs around £13,000 a night.

The star couldn't resist taking fans on a tour of their lavish suite in an Instagram Stories post, writing: "Honeymoon suite! Wow!" It's no wonder the newly-married star was impressed; the suite has a marble and crystal bathroom with rainfall shower, a Turkish bath, separate living room, as well as a huge bedroom. Gwyneth also went to London for the opening of Goop's first ever international store, which opened in Notting Hill, and celebrating the occasion with Stella McCartney, Liv Tyler and Demi Moore.

