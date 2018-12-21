Izzy and Harry Judd celebrate 6th wedding anniversary: look back at their big day The couple shared their day exclusively with HELLO!

Happy anniversary to Izzy and Harry Judd! The couple are celebrating six years of marriage on Friday, and shared sweet messages to each other on social media – including a glimpse at their impressive first dance. "Faith, hope and love, but the greatest of these is LOVE. Happy 6th wedding anniversary @harryjudd," Izzy captioned a clip of their wedding video. Meanwhile, Harry simply wrote: "Happy 6 year wedding anniversary @mrs_izzyjudd." Harry and Izzy shared their wedding exclusively with HELLO! magazine. In honour of their anniversary, take a look back at their big day…

When did Izzy and Harry Judd get married?

Izzy and Harry married on 21 December 2012, after a seven-year relationship. The couple met in 2005 when Izzy was a musician in the strings section for McFly’s tour. Since getting married they have welcomed two children together, Lola and Kit.

Where did Izzy and Harry Judd tie the knot?

The couple held their wedding ceremony at St Nicholas’ Church in Harpenden, before a reception at St Michael’s.

What was Izzy’s wedding dress like?

Izzy wore a lace wedding dress from bridal boutique Tantums & Tiaras. She has since said that she was torn between two dresses, and asked for her brother’s advice when making her final decision.

Which celebrity guests attended Izzy and Harry Judd’s wedding?

Of course, Harry’s McFly bandmates played a big part in his wedding day. Not only were they among 11 ushers, they also performed during the service, playing an acoustic version of the Beach Boys song Don’t Worry Baby. Other famous faces at the couple’s nuptials included Kara and Hannah Tointon, Matt and Emma Willis, and Robbie Savage.

What have Izzy and Harry said about their wedding?

Izzy admitted she barely slept the night before the wedding as she was thinking about their first dance, which was choreographed by Strictly professional Ian Waite. Harry, meanwhile, told HELLO!: "It was just perfection. Genuinely the best day ever. Izzy looked absolutely beautiful."

