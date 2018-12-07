Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas release new family portraits from beautiful wedding The couple were surrounded by their loved ones when they tied the knot last weekend

Almost a week after their lavish wedding celebrations in India, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have released a series of new pictures - which will exclusively appear in next week's HELLO! Magazine. The couple, who tied the knot following a seven-month relationship, enjoyed five days of extravagant festivities at the five-star Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, attended by both their families and friends. The wedding itself was split into two - a Christian ceremony which was held on Saturday before the pair solemnised their union with a Hindu ceremony the following day.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with their loved ones

The couple cut their 18-ft wedding cake against the majestic backdrop of the resort with a dazzling show of fireworks! Their first dance was accented with fireworks in the background that set the sky on fire. They were joined by Nick's brothers Kevin, Joe and Frankie Jonas and some of their respective partners, Kevin's beautiful wife Danielle and Joe's fiancée, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner. The groom's parents Paul and Denise joined Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra. At the Welcome Dinner, there was a Jazz quartet before a live band came on set performing popular songs across international and Indian music genres along with some clever English & Hindi mash-ups.

Priyanka, 36, looked incredible in an exquisite custom Ralph Lauren gown, which featured floral and scroll motifs and lace-effect tulle appliqués with scalloped sleeves and a high-neck collar. The hand-beaded and hand-embroidered gown also included mother of pearl pailettes, crystal seed beads, and Swarovski crystals - which took a total of 1,826 hours to complete. Underneath the long-sleeve off-white gown was a strapless column dress made up of over two million mother of pearl sequins. The look was topped off by a 75 feet long tulle veil. Her groom wore a custom Ralph Lauren label six-button double breasted black tuxedo and custom patent lace up dress shoes. Inside of the purple lapel of the tuxedo, he added a small piece of lace from the bride's dress embroidered with the Urdu words "My Jaan" which translates to "My Life".

For the second part, the actress looked every inch the beautiful bride in a traditional Indian outfit by noted designer Sabyasachi Mukherji. She stunned in a deep red lehenga (a two-piece outfit consisting of this skirt and a coordinating top). The striking garment featured heavy detailing of intricate embroidery and fine jewels as well as sequin work. Speaking shortly after the two ceremonies, the bride touched upon the sentimental meaning behind the celebrations. "I love that our wedding is a religious mash up," she exclusively told HELLO!. "We are taking beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and we are personalising them in a way that makes sense for us."

The Bollywood beauty added: "It's been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way." When asked about which element of the Indian ceremony surprised him the most, Nick replied: "Just how thoughtful it is… finding the meaning behind every detail really just made me fall in love with the culture even more."

