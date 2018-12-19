Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding cake maker just worked for another celebrity wedding And it's amazing!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear to have inspired another celebrity with their seasonal royal wedding cake. Fashion designer Henry Holland enlisted the royal couple's baker Claire Ptak to create an amazing cake for his nuptials to partner David Hodgson over the weekend – and she said it was the "second most challenging cake" she's ever made.

Sharing a photo of the towering confection, which included some eight tiers of cake including Battenberg and chocolate cakes, Claire wrote on Instagram: "Second most challenging cake of my career. Congratulations to the gorgeous newlyweds @henryholland and @david_hodgson who convinced me to create a cake based on a @willcottonnyc sculpture. Challenge accepted."

The royal wedding cake baker made this amazing cake for Henry Holland

Henry and David hosted their big day at Neptune London, with guests including Pixie Geldof, who also attended Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding in October.

It's no wonder the fashion designer asked Claire to make his wedding cake; the baker created a stunning and "non-traditional" wedding cake for Prince Harry and Meghan, which was also displayed in an unusual installation, presented on three separate gold goblets adorned with fresh peonies and roses.

Claire Ptak made a lemon and elderflower cake for Prince Harry and Meghan

The baker and her team of six bakers spent five days working in the kitchens at Buckingham Palace to produce the special cake, using seasonal and locally sourced ingredients, including a cordial made using elderflower from the Queen's Sandringham Estate. Some 200 Amalfi lemons were used in the recipe, as well as ten bottles of Sandringham Elderflower Cordial, 20kgs of butter, 20 kgs of flour, 20kgs of sugar and 500 organic eggs from Suffolk.

Harry and Meghan were hands on with the process, sampling a number of different lemon and elderflower cakes. "They loved it. They tried quite a collection," Claire said. "What they said to me is that they really loved the idea of the seasonality and the freshness."

