EXCLUSIVE: Chloe Madeley marries James Haskell in intimate Berkshire ceremony

Congratulations! Chloe Madeley and England rugby star James Haskell are officially married, HELLO! magazine can exclusively reveal. The happy couple tied the knot at a picturesque village church in Berkshire, in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and friends including personal trainer Chloe’s parents, TV hosts Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, rugby aces Paul Doran Jones and Dylan Hartley, and Paul’s wife, TV and radio host Zoe Hardman. Before the big day the happy couple spoke of their love for one another exclusively with HELLO!

Chloe Madeley and husband James Haskell

"My mum always told me that I should meet a nice girl who wanted to look after me and that’s Chloe," says James. "Planning the rest of my life with her is exciting and I couldn’t be happier." His adoration is mutual. "Our relationship just gets stronger and stronger,"& says Chloe. "James is funny, smart, articulate and always a gentleman. I love everything about him."

Before the big day, Chloe also spoke to HELLO! about the arrangements, saying: "James is a traditional guy and wants us to marry in a traditional setting." She revealed that the legal ceremony was going to take place in a registry office but, inspired by the royal wedding in May, it was held in the church near where the groom grew up. "I think it was Meghan and Harry's wedding that inspired James to choose to get married in church. He sat me down and said, 'I can tell you why I love you every day but I won't get to make these vows unless we marry in church. I want to get married in a serious, historical ceremony,'" remembered Chloe. "It was very romantic. Until then I'd assumed we'd just pop in to a register office. Now I find the thought of standing in front of him in church very exciting. I love him to bits."

