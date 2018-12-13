Gold wedding dresses & doughnut décor: the unique wedding trends to try in 2019 Will you be tempted by any of these?

From the all-important wedding dress to the décor, brides and grooms are spoilt for choice when planning their big day. However, many couples appear to be breaking tradition and thinking outside the box for their 2019 nuptials judging by the search trends Pinterest has observed leading into the New Year. Here are just a few key wedding trends to look out for in 2019…

Gold wedding dresses:

Forget plain white or ivory wedding dresses, for an opulent touch brides will be wowing in gold in 2019. Jessica Simpson is just one celebrity bride who opted to wear gold on her big day, and who can forget Blake Lively’s dazzling gold gown for her nuptials as Serena van der Woodsen in Gossip Girl? It looks like a lot of brides may be following in their footsteps, as searches have risen by a huge 1,552 per cent on Pinterest.

More brides could be going for gold in 2019 (Photo: Jenny Packham)

Smoke bomb photography:

For striking wedding photography, it doesn’t get much better than this. There’s been an increase of 436 per cent in searches for smoke bomb photography, as couples look to add some bold colour and a sense of fun to their big day.

Back garden wedding:

Make like Mandy Moore and host a low-key back garden wedding should you have the space. Searches for a garden wedding are up 441 per cent on Pinterest, and with no restrictions on menu, décor or curfew, who can blame them?

Mandy Moore tied the knot in her back garden

Neon wedding sign:

Whether it’s a homage to your new surname or a sweet declaration of love, couples are choosing to spell it out in neon letters for a quirky and colourful design touch. Searches have risen by 281 per cent for neon wedding signs. Our tip: head to celebrity favourite Bag & Bones to create your bespoke sign.

Doughnut décor:

You do-nut want to miss out on this fun wedding trend! It looks like the ubiquitous doughnut wall is sticking around for 2019, as searches for doughnut décor have risen by 748 per cent over the past few months.

Doughnut walls aren't going anywhere in 2019

Flower garlands:

You can’t beat beautiful flowers at a wedding, and flower garlands are set to be everywhere in 2019. Drape over your top table, hang over the entrance to your venue or even line them together like a curtain for a pretty decorative touch. Searches for flower garland have increased by 1,154 per cent on Pinterest.